"She looks like she's being drugged" - Paige VanZant has fans concerned with latest posts in bunny suit

Former UFC star Paige VanZant recently posted some concerning pictures of herself on social media to promote her exclusive content. While she has accumulated an 8-5 record in her MMA career, '12 Gauge' also found immense success with the subscription-based content service OnlyF*ns.

In her latest post, Paige VanZant posed suggestively on a wooden table while wearing a black bunny costume. While the pictures were meant to promote her exclusive content, fans were concerned about her health and well-being due to her sickly-looking expressionless face.

They made their concerns known in the comments section of the post.

"She looks like she's being drugged."

"Are you sleepy?"

"You look sad (as in not happy)."

"A smile would of done great."

"Coked out lol."

"I hate doing this but OnlyF*ns pays too well."

"Sad bunny, sad sad bunny."

"You are looking heavily sedated over there."

How many times did Paige VanZant fight in the UFC?

In December 2013, Paige VanZant was one of 11 women signed by the UFC for its newly-formed women's strawweight division.

VanZant couldn't have asked for a better start to her UFC career. Making her professional debut against Kailin Curran in 2014, '12 Gauge' announced her arrival with a stunning third-round TKO victory. She won the Fight of the Night bonus on her first outing and went on to secure three consecutive wins.

After going on a three-fight win streak in the UFC, VanZant came across Rose Namajunas at UFC Fight Night 80 and was defeated via fifth-round submission, which broke her winning streak.

With a UFC record of 5-4, Paige VanZant wasn't the most impressive fighter in the octagon but holds a notable win over MMA veteran Felice Herrig. She also put up a strong fight against former Invicta atomweight champion Michelle Waterson.

In her last fight in the UFC, VanZant suffered a first-round submission defeat to current No.9-ranked flyweight Amanda Ribas. Her run in the organization saw her secure two submissions, two knockouts, and one decision win. Her overall mixed martial arts record is a modest 8-5.

The 29-year-old American signed with the BKFC in 2020 after almost six years of competing in the UFC. She is 0-2 in the bare-knuckle boxing promotion.

