Amanda Ribas reveals why OnlyFans did not work out for her at all (Exclusive)

Amanda Ribas has not been able to monetize her appeal on OnlyFans, unlike some other female athletes. The subscription-based social media platform has emerged in recent times as an alternate revenue source for female athletes in particular, with former UFC fighter Paige VanZant claiming to have attained financial stability through the platform.

Several other current and former UFC fighters like Meisha Tate, Jessica Andrade, Jessica Penne, Ariane Lipski, Kay Hansen, Rachel Ostovich, Felice Herrig, and Hannah Goldy have also joined the OnlyFans bandwagon. However, the platform's revenue-earning model is primarily based on sexual content, which is not within Ribas' comfort zone.

While Ribas claims not to judge those who do, the Brazilian herself is unwilling to pose for "sexy photos" in front of exclusive fans. The 29-year-old told Andrew Whitelaw in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"For me it's not my vibe to do some sexy photos. For me. I don't judge but for me, like I said, I'd be embarrassed."

Watch Amanda Ribas' comments below (4:38):

Amanda Ribas on whether Zhang Weili is the best strawweight fighter

Amanda Ribas has juggled between strawweight and flyweight throughout her career. The Brazilian recently returned to flyweight, dropping a split decision against Katlyn Chookagian in a Fight of the Night clash.

The Brazilian was recently asked if Zhang Weili has established herself as the best strawweight fighter with her title victory over Carls Esparza at UFC 281. Ribas jokingly proposed her own name as the best fighter but at flyweight for now.

As for the strawweight division, Ribas believes the competition is pretty even at the top of the 115 lbs. weight class. According to the 29-year-old, the hungrier fighter usually gets the win when the competition is that close. The Brazilian further told Sportskeeda MMA (5:44):

"In strawweight, everybody is at the same level. I think depends [on] the day, who wants more. This is really important thing. I think sometimes who wants more to win, win."

Currently the No. 9-ranked fighter at strawweight, Ribas is slated to face number 13-ranked flyweight prospect, Tracy Cortez, next weekend.

