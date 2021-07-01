Paige VanZant reveals her own exclusive fan website makes more money than fighting; clarifies OnlyFans rumours

Paige VanZant claims to be faring better economically since having parted ways with the UFC to move to the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. However, the former UFC fighter recently revealed another source of income that even outdid her BKFC contract.

.@paigevanzant shares a glimpse of just how successful the launch of her exclusive fan content site has been:



"Now I'm making more money than my entire BKFC contract in like a month."



Watch full video: https://t.co/BBYkusf4CA pic.twitter.com/MiJFxfmB1A — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 1, 2021

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Paige VanZant revealed that her own exclusive fan website has earned her more in a month than her entire BKFC contract. The 0-1 bare knuckle boxer told Damon Martin:

"Yes, I will say that. So you know, when I signed with the BKFC, the bare knuckle boxing, I was making more money than I made in my entire UFC career. Now I'm making more money than my entire BKFC contract in like a month. It's pretty crazy."

Paige VanZant wanted to monetize her appeal

While Paige VanZant was initially concerned about an exclusive fan content site affecting her career, she also wanted to capitalize on her sex appeal. VanZant also clarified that she didn't join the popular exclusive content website OnlyFans and opted to have her own website instead. VanZant further said:

"There's like two sides to it. One I did not wanna put myself in a position to where I would lose business opportunities based on having an excluisve fan content site. But feel like I'm already seen as a sex symbol in the sports world. I might as well have the monetization behind it. And I wanted to do it on my own terms though. So I actually joined Fantime. It's a separate company, I'm not with OnlyFans. So it's Paige Vanzant.com. It's my own website, I have a lot of control over what goes on there. It's basically just me doing it exclusively. I don't know, just to say that (laughs)."

While Paige VanZant might trade fists with trained opponents for a living, she also admitted to having a feminine side which she can gladly share on her fan site. VanZant also believes the concept of exclusive fan content is gaining more acceptance over time despite being initially associated mainly with pornography.

Edited by Jack Cunningham