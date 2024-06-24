"She has made me a better fighter" - Denis Puric credits supportive girlfriend for his career ascension

Kickboxing veteran Denis Puric credited his longtime girlfriend for always pointing him into the right direction when it came to his professional career.

'The Bosnian Menace' recently fulfilled one of his greatest goals earlier this month in fighting one of Muay Thai's biggest stars, 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

This fight couldn't have been possible if it wasn't for Puric's determination, fighting spirit, and resiliency. But the only way that he was able to get to this point in his career, was because of the motivation and love from one woman.

Puric told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I've had women in my life and I've never had a woman like this, who supports what I do. Honestly, she has made me a better fighter. I think a better person all around. She brings back into my life ever since she came into my life. My life has just been on an upwards scale."

Denis Puric delivered one of his best performances of his professional career when he exchanged punches with Rodtang at ONE 167.

We weren't sure that Puric was going to be able to stand up with him for the entirety of the bout without getting seriously injured or knocked out.

But he proved his critics wrong. Despite losing, he was unafraid to go into a striking war with the Muay Thai champ, never backing down even when things looked awry.

The full replay of ONE 167 is free on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

"We're actually changing lives here" - Denis Puric talks about using his Muay Thai knowledge to do good in his community

When Denis Puric isn't preparing for his next professional gig, you can find him coaching the next generation of fighters in his hometown of Hamilton, Canada.

As Puric mentioned before, owning his own martial arts gym was always his dream. Suddenly, the opportunity arrived by accident, when just before making his ONE debut, a vacant space in Hamilton opened up.

Entering his second year, 'The Bosnian Menace' feels fulfilled in using his Muay Thai knowledge for good.

In his gym, Puric teaches the following mantra to his students:

"You have to be humble, nice, and respectful. This is not the streets. We're actually changing lives here because we're helping people off the streets and trying to humble them."