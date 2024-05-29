“A good target for me” - Flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang says he already figured out Denis Puric’s weaknesses

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand believes he has upcoming foe 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric all figured out.

The 26-year-old striking phenom is coming back from an arm injury he suffered earlier this year against Puric, an all-action fighter who promises to give Rodtang the toughest test of his career.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodtang says he has already discovered Puric's weakness after studying his next opponent's past fights.

'The Iron Man' stated:

"His weakness is that he seems to run out of gas at the end of the round. And his weak body will be a good target for me."

Sounds like Rodtang will be going to the body for this one and testing Puric's resolve.

'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon is set to lock horns with 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric in a three-round flyweight kickboxing battle at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action on U.S. primetime, live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, only on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon fully aware of how dangerous Denis Puric is as an opponent: "He is a heavy hitter"

There's a lot of pressure riding on 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon's shoulders right now, and there's a legit chance his upcoming foe 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric could score a massive upset.

However, the 26-year-old says he's done his due diligence and studied Puric's style. 'The Iron Man' believes he knows what to expect when he trades strikes with 'The Bosnian Menace'.

He told ONE:

"Denis’ strengths are that he can get in and out quickly. And he is a heavy hitter, he’s good at countering with punches, kicks, and knees."