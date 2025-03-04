"She might leave a window open" - Phetjeeja points out Kana's biggest flaw heading into world title tiff at ONE 172

Even before trading strikes with Japanese contender Kana Morimoto in their upcoming ONE atomweight kickboxing world title match at ONE 172 on March 23, defending champion Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom already sees a chink in her fighting style.

Ad

The Thai striking superstar shared this initial thought during her pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, where she proclaimed:

"[Kana's] weakness that I can see is a brief moment where she changes her stance. She might leave a window open."

'The Queen' wants to add Kana to her growing list of victims under the world's largest martial arts organization and successfully fend off her challenge in front of the home crowd.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Furthermore, Phetjeeja wants to extend her immaculate run under the promotion and collect her seventh straight victory. Last year, the striking sensation unified the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title when she unanimously beat Janet Todd in their championship match at ONE Fight Night 20.

Phetjeeja expects a hostile crowd against Kana Morimoto at ONE 172

Although she pointed out one of Kana's biggest flaws in her fighting style, Team Mehdi Zatout has also acknowledged the advantage that her opponent will have on fight night.

Ad

In the same interview with ONE Championship, the 23-year-old world champion said that Kana will have the majority of the cheers on her side because their match will be held in front of her home fans in Japan.

Furthermore, Phetjeeja said that 'Krusher Queen' won't need any time to acclimate herself to the atmosphere and feel of the arena, as she explained:

"Kana's advantage could be that this event is held in her home. She should be familiar with the atmosphere and the energy from the fans. Her cheers that day should be deafening."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The loaded card emanates from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.