“She has a pretty bad poker face” - Tiffany Teo throws shade at Angela Lee

Angela Lee has been the personification of her ‘Unstoppable’ nickname but Tiffany Teo knows that the ONE women’s atomweight world champion has an obvious tell whenever she gets hurt.

The former ONE women’s strawweight world title challenger won’t be fighting Lee any time soon, but she’ll be going down to atomweight and take on Ritu Phogat at ONE 161: Petchmorakot vs. Tawanchai on Thursday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Teo, who’ll be making her atomweight debut, said Lee has always been susceptible to body shots and the atomweight queen will always have a visible reaction whenever a crucial strike lands on her midsection.

The two times that were seen were in Lee’s first fight against Xiong Jing Nan and her recent world title defense against Stamp Fairtex at ONE X this past March.

Asked if she thinks Lee’s body has improved in taking these devastating shots, Tiffany Teo said:

“I don’t think so. It’s already been a couple of years. The first time, it was Xiong, the second time, it was Stamp, and there was ample time in between for her to address the issue of her body weakness and work on her defense but it doesn’t seem like she realized that. I don’t think that this bout will be any different. She has a pretty bad poker face too, like, you can tell when she got really hurt. So if anything, at least work on the poker face.”

Lee’s aura of invincibility was challenged for the first time when she lost to Xiong via a fifth-round knockout in their match at ONE: A New Era in 2019.

The Chinese superstar tagged the atomweight queen with a stiff right hand that visibly hurt Lee. It was at that moment that Xiong rained ungodly punishment to take the win and retain her ONE women’s strawweight world title.

The second time that Lee got her midsection compromised was when she absorbed a cracking left hook from Stamp in her world title defense at ONE X. Unlike her first fight against Xiong, Lee was able to survive and secure the second-round submission win.

Tiffany Teo hits Angela Lee’s opportunity for women’s strawweight gold

Tiffany Teo spent almost the entirety of her career at strawweight and came close to winning the whole thing when she challenged Xiong for gold twice in 2020 and 2018.

While Teo did her work in the strawweight ranks, Angela Lee was dominating the atomweight class and at the same time made a brief spell in the 125-pound division.

Lee once challenged Xiong for strawweight gold but lost in her bid to become a two-division world champion. ‘Unstoppable’ even took on Michelle Nicolini but lost before returning to her natural weight class.

This distinction led Tiffany Teo to question the legitimacy of Lee’s second world title challenge against ‘The Panda’. In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘No Chill’ said she was not convinced that they should be fighting for the ONE women’s strawweight world title for a second time.

“It makes zero sense to me. She pretty much got her ass kicked in the strawweight division - she lost to Michelle, she lost to ‘Panda’. She has zero wins at strawweight, and the next thing you hear is that she’s fighting for the title,” said Tiffany Teo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far