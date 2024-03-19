"She's a bada*s"- Fans react to Polyana Viana announcing her OnlyF*ns account with free subscription

UFC strawweight Polyana Viana has taken a unique approach to the popular content subscription platform OnlyF*ns, offering a free subscription to her newly launched account.

Fighting careers can be notoriously short, prompting many athletes to explore alternative income streams. Joining the ranks of former UFC fighters like Paige VanZant, Viana seeks to connect with fans and generate revenue beyond the octagon.

Viana initially launched her OnlyF*ns account after a loss at UFC 297. However, she deactivated it soon after, citing a lack of time to manage it alongside her training schedule.

Checkout Viana's post below:

However, her recent announcement on Instagram confirming this return, with a free subscription model, has been overwhelmingly positive:

"This is the most PF only fans announcement video I have ever seen."

"How Dana gonna say he fay fighters enough now."

"Only FAns for sharing fighting skills. Something of value on OF🔥👏"

“If the content is about her training, diets and preparation for her fights, it is excellent since it claims the use of onlyfans, since that is what it was created for, so that artists like her have contact with”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Viana's announcement

When Polyana Viana managed to fend off robbery attempt with a chokehold

UFC strawweight Polyana Viana made headlines in 2019, when she bravely fought off a mugging attempt.

Expand Tweet

In a recent social media post that has gone viral, Viana recounted the encounter, where a thief approached her and threatened her with what turned out to be a fake gun.

Viana reacted swiftly, delivering punches and a kick that sent the assailant to the ground. She then subdued him with a rear-naked choke until police arrived.

Viana, in an interview with MMA Junkie, described the incident:

"When he saw I saw him, he sat next to me. He asked for the time, and I knew something was wrong. I went to put my phone away, and that's when he demanded it, claiming he had a gun. It felt fake though, too soft to be real."

Capitalizing on the close proximity, Viana opted for immediate action.

"I figured if it wasn't real, he wouldn't have time to use it," she explained. "I fought back with punches and a kick, took him down, and put him in a chokehold until the police arrived."

Check out Polyana Viana reveal the incident below: