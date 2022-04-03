"She's a champ in the 45 division of who?" - Julianna Pena takes a shot at Amanda Nunes' featherweight belt 

Julianna Pena has taken a dig at Amanda Nunes, questioning the credibility of the Brazilian's status as a UFC featherweight champion.

Pena was in Dallas, Texas for WrestleMania 38 when she got into a conversation with 'The Schmo'. During the interview, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' discussed various topics, including her experience as a coach in the new season of The Ultimate Fighter and who she was rooting for in WrestleMania 38.

At one point during the chat, Pena took a dig at Nunes and said that the Brazilian was the champion of a division that consisted of only one fighter.

"Let's talk about this for a second. So, Holly [Holm] and Germaine [de Randamie] both said they're not going back to featherweight at 145 and they're gonna stay true bantamweights at 135. Megan Anderson retired, Felicia Spencer retired. Can you name anybody else in the division other than Amanda? She's a champ in the 45 division of who?... Yeah so, I mean, she says that she's still, you know, the champ of a division of one person, so that's nice," said Julianna Pena.

Watch the full conversation between Julianna Pena and 'The Schmo' below:

Pena and Nunes went toe-to-toe for the bantamweight title at UFC 269. 'The Venezuelan Vixen' pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the history of the sport as she submitted 'The Lioness' in the second round.

The two recently took on the coaching role for the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter and are now expected to face each other again in a rematch.

Amanda Nunes has only competed thrice as a featherweight in the UFC

It is no secret that the women's featherweight division in the UFC lacks depth. The same has been confirmed by the fact that the current 145lb queen Amanda Nunes has only competed thrice in that weight class in the UFC.

Nunes' first featheriwgfht bout in the promotion was against Cris Cyborg for the title at UFC 232. The short-lived fight was highly exciting where 'The Lioness' dethroned her fellow Brazilian fighter via knockout in the first round.

Nunes then went on to successfully defend her title against Felicia Spencer at UFC 250. In her third featherweight appearance in the UFC, 'The Lioness' defeated Megan Anderson via submission at UFC 259.

