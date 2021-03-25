'She's not a co-worker anymore' - Sean O'Malley doesn't feel bad about Megan Anderson controversy

Sean O’Malley has suggested that he doesn’t feel bad about the recent controversy he was involved in with Megan Anderson. O’Malley asserted that she isn’t a co-worker in the UFC anymore.

O’Malley found himself on the receiving end of a considerable amount of criticism earlier this year when UFC bantamweight Casey Kenney made a few derogatory comments regarding UFC women’s featherweight fighter Megan Anderson.

Casey Kenney made these comments on The Timbo Sugarshow podcast hosted by Sean O’Malley and O’Malley’s friend and head coach, Tim Welch. Megan Anderson, as well as the vast majority of MMA fans and experts, strongly condemned Kenney’s comments.

On that note, during a conversation with Sean O’Malley on ESPN MMA’s Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Ariel Helwani broached the topic of Sean O’Malley being a podcaster in recent times.

Helwani asked O’Malley whether he’s enjoying being a podcaster, in response to which O’Malley noted that he has a great time podcasting. ‘Suga’ also pointed out that some of the things that are said on the podcast end up offending certain people.

Sean O’Malley added that he does have UFC president Dana White and the UFC to worry about – with regard to his job status in the company and not crossing the line with what he says on his podcast. O’Malley added, however, that he’s still quite free to talk about whatever he wants to on the podcast.

Ariel Helwani proceeded to ask whether Sean O’Malley was alluding to the recent controversy involving his podcast and former UFC women’s featherweight star Megan Anderson. Helwani added that UFC bantamweight fighter Casey Kenney, who made offensive comments about Anderson, has apologized. Helwani also asked whether Sean O’Malley has any regrets about the entire ordeal. O’Malley responded to this by stating:

“I didn’t say anything bad, did I?”

“I mean, you can’t let someone else’s words affect how you feel emotionally. If you said something about me…I don’t know. It’s, I don’t know. I don’t know. She’s not a co-worker anymore, so it is what it is.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Sean O’Malley insinuated that he isn’t regretful about the controversial conversation that transpired during the podcast episode.

Sean O’Malley, Casey Kenney, and Megan Anderson aim for MMA glory in 2021

Megan Anderson (left); Amanda Nunes (right)

Sean O’Malley’s last fight was a first-round TKO loss against Marlon Vera at UFC 252 in August 2020. On the other hand, Casey Kenney’s last fight was a split decision loss against Dominick Cruz at UFC 259 (March 6th, 2021). Meanwhile, Megan Anderson’s last fight also transpired at UFC 259. That bout saw her lose to Amanda Nunes via first-round submission.

Presently, Sean O’Malley is set to fight Thomas Almeida at UFC 260 (March 27th, 2021). On the contrary, Casey Kenney’s next UFC fight is yet to be officially finalized. Megan Anderson’s contract with the UFC ended with her UFC 259 matchup, and she’s now a free agent.

WOW 😳



Chito Vera takes Sean O'Malley from the ranks of the undefeated with some nasty elbows 💪 #UFC252 pic.twitter.com/3zjmzdAMwN — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) August 16, 2020

Old school vs. new school. 👨‍🏫



Cruz once again proving that ring rust is a non-factor! #UFC259 pic.twitter.com/Yl6EjHP7VH — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 7, 2021