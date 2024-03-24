"She's so crafty", "100% rigged" - Miesha Tate and others react as MMA X debates over Rose Namajunas' first flyweight win 

Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas returned to winning ways on March 23.

'Thug' took on rising contender Amanda Ribas in a five-round flyweight showdown at UFC Vegas 89. The fight headlined the event which took place at the UFC APEX Facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

The bout was a competitive affair where both athletes had moments of success. The 25-minute contest went the distance and Namajunas was declared the winner via unanimous decision. The three judges scored the fight 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47 in favor of the 31-year-old.

The fight marked Namajunas' first win in the flyweight division. With the victory, the former champion also broke her two-fight skid in the UFC.

The flyweight scrap got the attention of he MMA word as many people took to social media to share their thoughts on the fight.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate uploaded a post on 'X', showering praise on 'Thug'.

"I'm always in awe watching Rose Namajunas fight. She's so crafty and creatively precise in all of her movements."

UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney also joined the conversation and argued that Namajunas gives her best performance under pressure.

"Rose the best when her back against the wall."

One user commented that they had missed Namajunas' presence in the octagon.

"We've missed you Rose."

But not all the responses were positive towards Namajunas. There were some MMA fans who did not agree with the judges' scorecards and believed for Ribas to be the rightful victor.

One person went on to claim that the fight was rigged in 'Thug's favor.

"Worst judges' scorecard I've seen in a minute, 100% rigged way too obvious."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions to Rose Namajunas vs. Amanda Ribas below:

