"She's either pregnant or she got USADA'd" - Fans react to reports of UFC releasing former title challenger Taila Santos

Former UFC women's flyweight title challenger Taila Santos has reportedly been released from the UFC. The news was initially reported by the X (formerly Twitter) user @RosterTracker.

Expand Tweet

Santos nearly pulled off an upset against the then-champion Valentina Shevchenko during their flyweight title clash at UFC 275 in June 2022. She ultimately lost the fight via split decision.

The 30-year-old Brazilian suffered a unanimous decision loss to Erin Blanchfield at UFC Fight Night 225. Before this two-fight setback, Taila Santos had been on a four-fight win streak, defeating Molly McCann, Gillian Robertson, Roxanne Modafferi, and Joanne Wood. She has a professional MMA record of 19-3, with a UFC record of 4-3.

Taila Santos' removal from the UFC roster triggered an array of reactions from the MMA community.

One fan wrote:

"No way??? The women that beat VAL??? she must have been caught for drugs or something."

Another wrote:

"The fact that this happened at the same time as MBS it must a glitch"

Check out some more reactions below:

"This has gotta be a drug test or injury thing right??? She was one of the best fighters in WMMA"

"Hold on, the girl who beat Valentina ?"

"She's either pregnant or she got USADA'd."

"Wtf she’s pretty good"

"Wtf her last 2 fights were fantastic L or not"

"Is it because of all of her Visa issues and not being able to fight in the US?"

"People so easy to forget she got another chance at the #1 contender and got Blanchfielded, think she just said fk it I'm taking the easy money in PFL."

"Surly she popped for drugs"

"HUH NOT MY DAWG TAILA 😭"

"Maybe she wanted out. I don’t see why she would though. Pregnant? USADA???"

"She almost won a title and they reward her with… this?!"

Credits: @RosterTracker on X