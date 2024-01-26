"She's the full package" - Ex-UFC star explains why Kayla Harrison will be "a huge asset" to the promotion

A former UFC fighter believes Kayla Harrison could be the UFC's next biggest star.

Dana White announced the acquisition of Harrison last weekend and confirmed she will be making her promotional debut against Holly Holm at UFC 300 on Apr. 13.

Harrison, who made her MMA and Professional Fighter's League (PFL) debut in 2018, dominated during her time in the organization and became one of its biggest stars. She won 16 of her 17 fights in the promotion, including 12 finishes, and won the women's lightweight tournament on two occasions.

Due to her dominance in the PFL, many have often wondered how the 33-year-old would fare against the elite competition. While some have remained skeptical, former UFC fighter Kenny Florian has insisted that she has the pedigree to compete against the best.

Florian, who spoke with Michael Bisping on the Believe You Me podcast, also stated that he believes Harrison has everything in her locker to become a "huge asset" to the promotion. He said:

"I think that Kayla has been amazing to watch. I think she's going to be a huge star, a huge asset to the UFC. She's the full package. I think she's great on the mic, she's a great fighter. She has the pedigree, she is a two- time gold medallist in Judo, no American has ever done that male or female. She has the athleticism, the ability, the mindset."

PFL CEO Peter Murray opens up on Kayla Harrison's move to the UFC

In light of Kayla Harrison's decision to sign with the UFC, PFL CEO Peter Murray has offered his take on her move.

Harrison had become one of the PFL's biggest stars during her time in the organization and had expected to lead the line as one of their biggest draws following the acquisition of Bellator.

Murray, who spoke to the media ahead of the upcoming PFL vs. Bellator: Champs event, wished Harrison the best and admitted he understood her desire to compete on the highly anticipated UFC 300 card. He said:

"Listen, we wish Kayla Harrison well, because she's a two-time champion with us, women's 155, and she's moving on to UFC. She's gonna be on a historic card, which I believe really illustrates or is a testament to the level and quality of talent in the PFL. So we wish her well. It's going to be interesting to see how Kayla does with fighting in the 135 division, but nothing but the best, nothing but love."

