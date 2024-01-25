"She's fighting on a historic card" - PFL CEO Peter Murray opens up on Kayla Harrison's surprise move to UFC

Kayla Harrison's decision to sign with the UFC has rocked the MMA world. In light of her move to a rival promotion, PFL CEO Peter Murray offered his thoughts on his homegrown star's departure at a media scrum after the kickoff of the upcoming PFL vs. Bellator: Champs event set for Feb. 24.

Murray and the PFL were understanding of Harrison's desire to fight at UFC 300, which is the year's marquee mixed martial arts card.

"Listen, we wish Kayla well, because she's a two-time champion with us, women's 155, and she's moving on to UFC. She's gonna be on a historic card, which I believe really illustrates or is a testament to the level and quality of talent in the PFL. So we wish her well. It's going to be interesting to see how Kayla does with fighting in the 135 division, but nothing but the best, nothing but love."

The two-time Olympic judo gold medalist is set to take on former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm. The bout is notable not only for being taking place at UFC 300 but also for being contested at bantamweight. As noted by Murray himself, 135 pounds is a weight class Harrison has never fought in.

Many are curious about her ability to make the weight, considering that she has only ever fought at lightweight and featherweight. However, Harrison is determined to prove herself against the world's best. He is already sporting a slimmer physique in preparation for her bout, as seen in a recent picture with Dustin Poirier.

Has Kayla Harrison ever faced a UFC fighter?

While her move to the UFC has only just been announced, her bout with Holly Holm won't be her first time facing a UFC fighter. In fact, Kayla Harrison's last matchup under the PFL banner was against a UFC alumnus in Aspen Ladd. The pair competed for three rounds, with the legendary judoka emerging victorious.

She scored a unanimous decision win to rebound from her prior loss to Larissa Pacheco, whom she had beaten in their previous two outings before their fateful trilogy. Curiously, Pacheco is also an ex-UFC fighter who went 0-2 in the promotion between 2014 and 2015.