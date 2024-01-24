BREAKING: Kayla Harrison signs with UFC, to face Holly Holm at UFC 300 

Dana White recently took to social media to announce that the UFC has officially added Kayla Harrison to their roster. He also revealed that she will be facing former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm at the milestone UFC 300 event in April.

UFC 300 is set to go down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 13. The momentous fight card will feature a host of blockbuster matchups with Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan, Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan, Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic, Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar, Cody Garbrandt vs. Deiveson Figueiredo and Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage already confirmed.

In a recent post on X, White confirmed that the UFC has officially signed Harrison, and the former PFL women's lightweight champion will face Holm in a bantamweight fight at UFC 300. He said:

"Holly Holm is one of the baddest women to ever compete in combat sports ever... Holly will be taking on the only person in US history to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals in Judo. The UFC has officially signed Kayla Harrison... This will be the first time she'll be competing at bantamweight."

Harrison is coming off a unanimous decision win over Aspen Ladd at PFL 10 this past November. The 33-year-old American has a professional record of 16-1, last tasting defeat against Larissa Pacheco at PFL 10 in November 2022.

Meanwhile, Holm's last outing against Mayra Bueno Silva initially ended in a submission loss but was later changed to a no-contest after the Brazilian tested positive for ritalinic acid. Holm has a professional record of 15-6 and currently holds the No.5 spot in the divisional rankings.