“She’s half-Brazilian” - MMA legends Renzo Gracie, Mark Coleman show their love for Stamp Fairtex

Three-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex recently had a core memory activated when she met two of the most legendary men in MMA history: Renzo Gracie and Mark Coleman.

The interaction happened recently during Stamp Fairtex's US tour. The Thai superstar was conducting seminars, meeting fans, attending conventions and just experiencing American culture. The two legends of combat were seen taking a photo with the ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion and the conversation that ensued will paint a smile on your face.

Here's a video of the interaction:

"Honored to meet two legends 🙇‍♀️ Thank you for your support ❤️‍🔥"

After taking photos with Stamp, Renzo Gracie said this to Mark Coleman:

"You have to see her [Stamp] fight. She smiles like this [points at Stamp] when she's fighting. That's the problem."

Gracie then showed Coleman a video of Stamp Fairtex fighting in the circle:

"She's a different level, look. That's the visual I was talking about. I love this. [ONE Championship CEO] Chatri [Sityodtong] posted this the other day. Look, look, [speaking to Stamp] you're Brazilian! She's half-Brazilian!"

If this wholesome video doesn't make you smile, you don't have a heart. You can't help but be happy for Stamp Fairtex. The 25-year-old striker had humble beginnings as a child fighter in Thailand and has now reached a level of popularity that certified legends of MMA have become her fans.

Renzo Gracie is one of the few 7th-degree coral belts in Brazilian Jiu-jitsu and is a 3rd generation member of the family that founded the martial art, the Gracies. He is highly influential in the explosion of MMA in both Japan and USA - not only as a fighter but also as a coach.

As for Mark 'The Hammer' Coleman, he is the very first UFC heavyweight world champion and the 2008 PRIDE FC Openweight Gran Prix world champion. The UFC Hall of Famer revolutionized the sport by inventing a combat tactic that is now essential in MMA fighting: the ground-and-pound.