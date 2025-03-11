"She's poison right there" - UFC commentator shares honest take on Alex Pereira's ex's "dirty" reaction to 'Poatan's loss

Alex Pereira lost the light heavyweight title to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, and one person who was happy with the result was 'Poatan's' former girlfriend Merle Christine. Her insensitive remarks spread like wildfire on social media.

Christine, in the aftermath of 'Poatan's' loss to Ankalaev, congratulated the Russian and said that there was "no more chama." UFC commentators and former fighters Paul Felder and Michael Bisping certainly took notice of Christine's comments. The duo shared their thoughts on #626 of the Believe You Me Podcast on YouTube.

Felder was particularly bothered by the timing of Pereira's ex-girlfriend's comments. He said (27:17):

Go at him any other way, but after a fight, you know what that guy goes through to get ready for that and to be in those moments. And then just to kick somebody when they're low? What were you saying when he was dominating people? You didn’t have anything to say.

After Felder made the aforementioned comments, the producer of the podcast played a clip of Christine's comments. Felder remarked:

"She's poison right there"

Check out Paul Felder's comments about Alex Pereira's ex-girlfriend below:

Former UFC champion shares thoughts about Alex Pereira's ex-girlfriend's insensitive comments

Former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling took note of Alex Pereira's ex-girlfriend's comments after 'Poatan's' loss at UFC 313. The 35-year-old shared his thoughts about the matter on the recent episode of his Weekly Scraps on YouTube.

Sterling admitted he didn't know what went down between Pereira and Merle Christine before their acrimonious split. However, he felt what she did was wrong. Sterling said:

"One of the things I saw was Alex Pereira's ex-wife making a video like, 'No more chama.' I was like, yo, that's foul, bro. That is foul. I mean, I don't know the ins and outs of their relationship, but that's so, like, you probably shouldn't. I don't know. I feel like it's the wrong place maybe for her. It's just petty."

Sterling stated that making a public video was wrong, and suggested that she should have addressed 'Poatan' directly and discreetly. As for Pereira's fight against Ankalaev, Sterling agreed with the result. However, he pointed out that neither fighter entertained the fans.

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below (4:50):

