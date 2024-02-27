"She's a psychopath" - Ali Abdelaziz addresses widespread concerns about Kayla Harrison's weight cut to bantamweight 

Kayla Harrison, who was a lightweight champion during her time in the PFL, is dropping down to bantamweight for her highly anticipated UFC debut against Holly Holm at UFC 300 on April 13. This significant weight cut has naturally raised concerns.

Addressing these concerns, Kayla Harrison's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, recently spoke with The Schmo, emphasizing her dedication and work ethic:

"She [Harrison] is a two-time Olympic champion, she's a world champion, she's two-time PFL champion and she's a future UFC champion. She's a real American champion... You don't become two-time Olympic champion by not being disciplined or serious about this sh*t, right? Kayla, she's a psychopath. When she puts something in her mind, she'll do it... She will make the weight. On [UFC] 300, she will dominate Holy Holm from the start to the end."

Check out Abdelaziz's comments in the video below from 4:57:

Previously, Harrison acknowledged the challenges of the weight cut but assured fans that she's taking every precaution. She detailed undergoing test cuts along with medical monitoring and simulated fights to ensure her body can handle the weight loss. While admitting the difficulty, she remains confident in her team and her ability to overcome this obstacle.

"I'm really confident in my team, and I'm really confident in myself. I'm not saying it's going to be easy, but the things in life that are worth having are usually not easy [to obtain]."[H/t: Kevin Iole]

Miranda Maverick questions Kayla Harrison's drastic weight cut for UFC debut

UFC flyweight Miranda Maverick has cast doubt on Kayla Harrison's ability to safely make a significant weight cut for her upcoming UFC debut at UFC 300.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Dylan Bowker, Maverick, who competes at 125 pounds, expressed her reservations about Harrison's weight-cut journey. She acknowledged Harrison's dedication but highlighted her history of competing in heavier-weight classes:

"I think that Kayla won’t have the easiest time cutting weight. I’ve met her before, she’s a very big girl. Obviously, has fought at '55 [155 pounds] before, barely has even made '45, so going down to '35 is kind of crazy to me. But I’m sure that she took that under consideration and is working hard at it and just like every other time she’s fought, will take this professionally as well. I think Holly Holm kind of said the same thing but it is an exciting fight."

Check out Miranda Maverick's comment in the video below from 3:48: