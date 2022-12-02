“She's the reason I'm competing” - Matheus Gabriel credits his grandmother for his career in martial arts

At ONE on Prime Video 5, Matheus Gabriel will get the biggest opportunity of his career to date when he faces Kade Ruotolo for the ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship.

Ahead of his world title shot on December 2, the former IBJJF champion has spoken about the early days of his grappling career.

Reflecting on the support that he received from his family, Matheus Gabriel spoke about how his grandmother, in particular, was a pillar for him.

He told ONE Championship:

“My parents helped me a lot, but my grandmother was more involved. She supported me and let me train as long as I finished school. That was the priority. My relationship with my grandmother is incredible. She's the reason I'm competing and now teaching jiu-jitsu in the United States. Whenever I win a competition, I always thank her and God. In the last competition I participated (BJJ Stars), I won 100 thousand reais (20 thousand dollars) and I gave all the prize to her.”

The Brazilian will have his work cut out if he is going to take the world championship from one of the sport's biggest stars. Gabriel will face Kade Ruotolo at ONE on Prime Video 5 in Manila, with the entire event being live and free for North American viewers with a Prime subscription.

“I fell in love with the sport” - Matheus Gabriel says BJJ had an immediate impact in his life

In reflecting on the early days of his career, Matheus Gabriel has spoken about how he first started training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

The IBJJF champion didn’t take to it at first after his grandmother had pushed him into the sport. Over time, he started to fall in love with it and that’s led him all the way up to the point where, in a matter of hours, he will challenge for the ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Matheus Gabriel spoke about how BJJ changed his life for the better, even if it took some time to get accustomed with:

“After I started jiu-jitsu, I became a more disciplined kid and my education started to improve too, both at home and at school. At first, I didn't like to train, I thought that grabbing thing was weird. And I liked playing soccer the most. My grandmother forced me to train, but over time, I fell in love with the sport.”

At ONE on Prime Video 5, he will make his ONE Championship debut against a competitor who has lived and breathed BJJ from an early age.

Reigning world champion Kade Ruotolo is the most accomplished 19-year-old the sport has ever seen. As the inaugural world champion and the youngest ever ADCC world champion, it will take a huge performance from Gabriel to dethrone the prodigy.

Poll : 0 votes