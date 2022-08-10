"She's Russian, you shouldn't say that!" - When tattoo artists reacted to Valentina Shevchenko's trademark 'Bullet' ink 

Valentina Shevchenko, the UFC women's flyweight champion, has a tattoo of a Glock-19 pistol and bullets on her waist area.

The tattoo matches her moniker 'Bullet' and is a sign of her love for shooting. She often indulges in shooting as a hobby when she is not fighting inside the octagon.

Tattoo artists once sat down for the YouTube channel Inked and reacted to UFC fighters' tattoos. While judging the flyweight queen's tattoo, one artist seemingly didn't like the ink work.

However, his partner jokingly reminded his friend that Shevchenko is Russian and one shouldn't give a bad review of her tattoo:

"She's Russian, you shouldn't say that. It's very good, that's an amazing tattoo."

Watch tattoo artists react to UFC fighters' tattoos:

Shevchenko once explained her love for shooting and the reason behind getting the tattoo. She is a big fan of the firearm, Glock-19. According to her, the gun can be adjusted under any weather conditions and is very easy to carry.

Ahead of her UFC 238 fight against Jessica Eye, here's what 'Bullet' stated about her inkwork:

"I’ve been involved in shooting sports a lot. It’s one of my biggest passions. Now I feel it has the same part of my life as martial arts... I very love to shoot with Glock. It’s very good gun because it can shoot everywhere. It’s very easy to carry. It can survive in different condition of weather or whatever, and that’s why I have tattoo on my body of a Glock 19," (h/t essentiallysports.com)

Watch Shevchenko talk about her gun tattoo (video courtesy MMA Weekly YouTube):

What's next for Valentina Shevchenko in the UFC?

Valentina Shevchenko is coming off a close decision win against Taila Santos in her last UFC fight. The Brazilian posed a lot of problems for the Kyrgyzstani champion.

However, an immediate rematch is not expected between the duo as Santos has undergone surgery after the fight. Hence, Shevchenko might need other contenders for her next title defense.

Lauren Murphy is looking for a rematch against 'Bullet'. 'Lucky' is coming off a decision win against Miesha Tate in her last fight. Katlyn Chookagian could also be next in line for a title shot if she gets past Manon Fiorot at UFC 280.

