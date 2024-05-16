"She's a striker and I like taking people down" - Denice Zamboanga on why the ONE Circle will play to her strength versus Stamp

The Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand will host ONE 167 on June 7, where Denice Zamboanga challenges Stamp Fairtex for the ONE women's atomweight MMA world championship in the main event.

'The Menace' has been waiting for a long time to get this opportunity and with a chance to cement herself in the annals of ONE Championship history, Zamboanga looks to lean on her grappling dominance against the world-class striker.

In an interview with The Sheehan Show via Sherdog's YouTube channel, Denice Zamboanga said:

"Yes, of course, I'm sure the Circle will benefit me in this match as she's a striker and I like taking people down. It's much easier for me to do that in the Circle."

The women's atomweight MMA world titlist previously complimented Zamboanga's grappling excellence and will surely be planning to keep the fight standing, preventing the Filipina from dominating on the ground.

While Zamboanga is a capable striker in her own right, the T-Rex MMA product has always relied on her grappling acumen in her five ONE Championship wins.

Denice Zamboanga ready to set aside friendship with Stamp in world title fight

With a chance to make history as the first-ever Filipina MMA world champion, Denice Zamboanga has her eyes fixed on the goal despite her unbreakable bond with Stamp.

Here's what she said in another interview:

"Fighting Stamp, yeah, I think it's all about business, right? There's nothing personal. I'm doing it for my gym, to achieve my dream and my goal. Because we're fighting for a championship belt and I want it."

The former Fairtex Training Center teammates have never fought inside the Circle and with a world championship on the line, there is no question that there will be a ton of fireworks come fight night.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.