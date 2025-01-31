  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “She’s way too different now” - Drex Zamboanga believes interim atomweight queen Denice is now better than Stamp

“She’s way too different now” - Drex Zamboanga believes interim atomweight queen Denice is now better than Stamp

By Craig Pekios
Modified Jan 31, 2025 07:00 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
Image provided by ONE Championship

Drex Zamboanga, the brother of interim ONE atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga, is a far different fighter than the one Stamp Fairtex used to spar with.

With her impressive second-round TKO against Aloyna Rassohyna at ONE Fight Night 27 on Prime Video, Zamboanga claimed her first 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold and set the stage for a showdown with the division's undisputed queen, Stamp Fairtex.

Aside from being two of the best atomweight fighters in the world, the fight comes with a little extra intrigue as the pair used to train alongside one another.

However, Zamboanga's brother made it clear that that version of 'The Menace' is not the same one Stamp will fight when she makes her return to the Circle later this year.

also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"That version of Denice is long gone," Drex Zamboanga told ABS-CBN Sports. "She’s way too different now."

Watch the full interview:

youtube-cover

When and where Zamboanga gets her crack at Stamp remains to be seen, but the Thai fan favorite is determined to do everything it takes to make sure that she keeps the undisputed belt firmly strapped around her waist.

Stamp Fairtex is putting her friendship with Denice Zamboanga aside in anticipated title clash

Originally, Stamp was set to defend her gold against Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167 in June, but an injury while training forced her to bow out of the bout. Since then, Stamp has undergone surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Her anticipated return date has not been revealed, but when the time comes, Stamp is ready to put her friendship with 'The Menace' aside to ensure she remains atop the atomweight division.

"It’s easy, I have to do what I have to do. It’s only one ticket, only one belt," Stamp told ONE. "I know everybody wants to steal my belt. I want to protect my belt. This is my life, and I want to take it to my home. Friends mean friends, but I’m an athlete. I’m a professional. So, just do it."

Are you excited to see Stamp vs. Zamboanga in an atomweight MMA title unification clash later this year?

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी