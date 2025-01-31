“She’s way too different now” - Drex Zamboanga believes interim atomweight queen Denice is now better than Stamp

Drex Zamboanga, the brother of interim ONE atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga, is a far different fighter than the one Stamp Fairtex used to spar with.

With her impressive second-round TKO against Aloyna Rassohyna at ONE Fight Night 27 on Prime Video, Zamboanga claimed her first 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold and set the stage for a showdown with the division's undisputed queen, Stamp Fairtex.

Aside from being two of the best atomweight fighters in the world, the fight comes with a little extra intrigue as the pair used to train alongside one another.

However, Zamboanga's brother made it clear that that version of 'The Menace' is not the same one Stamp will fight when she makes her return to the Circle later this year.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"That version of Denice is long gone," Drex Zamboanga told ABS-CBN Sports. "She’s way too different now."

Watch the full interview:

When and where Zamboanga gets her crack at Stamp remains to be seen, but the Thai fan favorite is determined to do everything it takes to make sure that she keeps the undisputed belt firmly strapped around her waist.

Stamp Fairtex is putting her friendship with Denice Zamboanga aside in anticipated title clash

Originally, Stamp was set to defend her gold against Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167 in June, but an injury while training forced her to bow out of the bout. Since then, Stamp has undergone surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Her anticipated return date has not been revealed, but when the time comes, Stamp is ready to put her friendship with 'The Menace' aside to ensure she remains atop the atomweight division.

"It’s easy, I have to do what I have to do. It’s only one ticket, only one belt," Stamp told ONE. "I know everybody wants to steal my belt. I want to protect my belt. This is my life, and I want to take it to my home. Friends mean friends, but I’m an athlete. I’m a professional. So, just do it."

Are you excited to see Stamp vs. Zamboanga in an atomweight MMA title unification clash later this year?

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.