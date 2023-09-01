"She seems to be sooo in love" - Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam's adorable interaction sets 'couple goals' among fans 

Jake Paul and his Olympic speed skater girlfriend Jutta Leerdam have left fans swooning over their latest Instagram post.

After breaking up with her previous girlfriend Julia Rose towards the end of last year, Paul began dating Jutta Leerdam and made his relationship official in April this year. His recent girlfriend is one of the best female speed skaters in the world and has won the world championships three times.

While their relationship is still in the early stages, the two seem incredibly in love. The same was quite evident in Jake Paul's latest Instagram post, where he showed off his girlfriend getting a Madam Tussaud's wax figure. He captioned the post by saying:

"Madame Tussaud's wax figure of my girl do that mean I got 2 oooo?"

Reacting to the same, fans have flooded the comments section of the post with adorable reactions. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"She seems to be sooo in love with him!! Awwww"

"A girl who actually does something other then OF"

"In a league of her own awesome couple"

Canelo Alvarez is open to the possibility of fighting Jake Paul

Even since entering the pro-boxing ring for the first time in 2020, 'The Problem Child' has been quite vocal about his ambitious goals in the sport. One of which has been to fight Canelo Alvarez.

While the bout has always seemed quite far-fetched, the Mexican has now stated that he could be open to fighting the social media star-turned-boxer in the future.

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Canelo Alvarez was asked about a potential fight against Jake Paul. To which he replied by claiming that he would be open to fighting Paul in an exhibition bout when his career is over.

While stating that he would not fight Paul in a professional setting, Canelo Alvarez said:

"Yeah maybe [an exhibition] but not right now. No [not a real fight], not now... Not right now because I'm chasing other things in my career. But, you never know. Maybe later, [after I retire]... [I] don't disrespect Jake Paul and what he's doing, he can do whatever he wants. But it's not for real boxing, for my career."

Catch the conversation from 7:20 onwards: