Create

"She started doing drugs" - Clip of Julianna Pena claiming she's the GOAT gets flooded with hilarious memes and GIFs 

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Jun 13, 2023 10:32 GMT
Julianna Pena [Image credits: Getty Images]
Julianna Pena [Image credits: Getty Images]

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena recently claimed that she believes she’s the greatest fighter ever in the aftermath of Amanda Nunes' retirement.

Pena drew ire from the fans after her 'GOAT' statements during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. She said:

"The greatest fighter of all time to me, is me. You want to know why? Because I’m not a fighter, I’m a warrior. I am a warrior inside and there’s a difference, Amanda is a fighter. I’m a warrior... I’m the greatest warrior, I’m the greatest fighter of all time."

Fans found her statements outrageously over the top and hilariously trolled her in the comments section of a clip posted by @jedigoodman on Twitter.

Julianna Peña: I'm the greatest fighter of all time...#TheMMAHour https://t.co/Fia0N9QKDg

One fan joked about Julianna Pena not being in her senses while saying those words and wrote:

"She started doing drugs after she won the title, I'm sure of it."
@jedigoodman she started doing drugs after she won the title, im sure of it

One user posted a GIF of UFC featherweight Brian Ortega heartily laughing:

@jedigoodman https://t.co/eHcbAdYUed

One fan posted a clip of Dana White saying:

"Do you know how stupid you have to be to even think that, let alone say it out loud and act like you're fu**ing serious."
@jedigoodman https://t.co/tacVDhWWGE

Another user posted a meme of Bugs Bunny that said:

"I wish all Julianna Pena... A very... Shut the f**k up you got 5-0-43'd."
@jedigoodman https://t.co/fU2ndkcxol
@jedigoodman https://t.co/y7tAcKaIOQ
@jedigoodman @arielhelwani Nunes really hit her hard 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Oku570GSz2
@jedigoodman https://t.co/45evhmlwY4
@jedigoodman https://t.co/ADEWFDg1jR
@jedigoodman @arielhelwani https://t.co/GGnN8bt1Mj
@jedigoodman @arielhelwani Amazing how she went from everyone liking what she did to being 🤮whenever she talks.Oh and the “am just saying” shows her in a whole new light and it does her no favours.
@jedigoodman @arielhelwani https://t.co/nx82agOai9
@jedigoodman https://t.co/HrqdmKgyb4
@jedigoodman https://t.co/ihSqg5rRwa
@jedigoodman That's a mighty big vision board. https://t.co/KAG1wPiWIZ
@jedigoodman https://t.co/TpA5yfV0Hj
@jedigoodman @arielhelwani https://t.co/8eqTB1Mh9v
@jedigoodman https://t.co/1DVzyxSF38
@jedigoodman https://t.co/840fQlfHyT

Why Amanda Nunes thinks Julianna Pena won't become UFC women's bantamweight champion

Amanda Nunes recently claimed that she doesn't see Julianna Pena becoming her successor. The Brazilian recently announced her retirement after retaining her bantamweight title against Irene Aldana this past weekend at UFC 289.

While Nunes has faced Pena twice before, they were booked for a trilogy fight before 'The Venezuelan Vixen' was forced to pull out due to a rib injury. Pena has a record of 1-1 against Nunes, with the Brazilian dominating her way to a unanimous decision win in their last fight.

July 30, 2022UFC 277 Amanda Nunes defeats Julianna Peñavia Unanimous Decision (50–45, 50–44, 50–43)Becomes the first two time Champion at WBW https://t.co/S5Q2WONsbY

While many expected Amanda Nunes to face Julianna Pena again, Nunes' recent retirement has terminated Pena's hopes of redemption. She accused 'The Lioness' of running away and ducking the trilogy fight while Nunes gave her retirement speech in the octagon.

A reação de Julianna Peña no momento em que Amanda Nunes anunciou sua aposentadoria no UFC 289: "Não se compare ao Anderson Silva! Cale a boca! Você é péssima! Claro que ela vai se aposentar, ela sabe que tinha que lutar comigo. Está com medo". https://t.co/nPHuCYR9cs

While Pena was undoubtedly upset at how things turned out, Amanda Nunes could only laugh at her Venezuelan-American rival. At the UFC 289 post-fight presser, Nunes stated:

"What can I say about that girl? She’s supposed to be here. I’m supposed to beat her tonight again. She’s the one that doesn’t know how to train, break the ribs, what am I going to do?"
Amanda Nunes is amused by Julianna Peña's anger after being left out to dry on a trilogy fight. 😝#UFC289 | Full story: bit.ly/289Pena https://t.co/2FGdMYMrYW

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...