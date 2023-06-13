"She started doing drugs" - Clip of Julianna Pena claiming she's the GOAT gets flooded with hilarious memes and GIFs 

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena recently claimed that she believes she’s the greatest fighter ever in the aftermath of Amanda Nunes' retirement.

Pena drew ire from the fans after her 'GOAT' statements during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. She said:

"The greatest fighter of all time to me, is me. You want to know why? Because I’m not a fighter, I’m a warrior. I am a warrior inside and there’s a difference, Amanda is a fighter. I’m a warrior... I’m the greatest warrior, I’m the greatest fighter of all time."

Fans found her statements outrageously over the top and hilariously trolled her in the comments section of a clip posted by @jedigoodman on Twitter.

One fan joked about Julianna Pena not being in her senses while saying those words and wrote:

"She started doing drugs after she won the title, I'm sure of it."

One user posted a GIF of UFC featherweight Brian Ortega heartily laughing:

One fan posted a clip of Dana White saying:

"Do you know how stupid you have to be to even think that, let alone say it out loud and act like you're fu**ing serious."

Another user posted a meme of Bugs Bunny that said:

"I wish all Julianna Pena... A very... Shut the f**k up you got 5-0-43'd."

Paul Mackin @pmpmac1 @jedigoodman @arielhelwani Amazing how she went from everyone liking what she did to being 🤮whenever she talks.Oh and the “am just saying” shows her in a whole new light and it does her no favours. @jedigoodman @arielhelwani Amazing how she went from everyone liking what she did to being 🤮whenever she talks.Oh and the “am just saying” shows her in a whole new light and it does her no favours.

Why Amanda Nunes thinks Julianna Pena won't become UFC women's bantamweight champion

Amanda Nunes recently claimed that she doesn't see Julianna Pena becoming her successor. The Brazilian recently announced her retirement after retaining her bantamweight title against Irene Aldana this past weekend at UFC 289.

While Nunes has faced Pena twice before, they were booked for a trilogy fight before 'The Venezuelan Vixen' was forced to pull out due to a rib injury. Pena has a record of 1-1 against Nunes, with the Brazilian dominating her way to a unanimous decision win in their last fight.

While many expected Amanda Nunes to face Julianna Pena again, Nunes' recent retirement has terminated Pena's hopes of redemption. She accused 'The Lioness' of running away and ducking the trilogy fight while Nunes gave her retirement speech in the octagon.

While Pena was undoubtedly upset at how things turned out, Amanda Nunes could only laugh at her Venezuelan-American rival. At the UFC 289 post-fight presser, Nunes stated:

"What can I say about that girl? She’s supposed to be here. I’m supposed to beat her tonight again. She’s the one that doesn’t know how to train, break the ribs, what am I going to do?"

