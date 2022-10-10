"She used something so f***ed up and serious" - Sean Strickland rips into Ronda Rousey for claiming she had suicidal thoughts after Holly Holm fight

Sean Strickland minced no words while recently voicing his dislike for Ronda Rousey. Strickland admittedly hates the former UFC champion for claiming to have had suicidal thoughts following her loss to Holly Holm.

Rousey claimed to have felt suicidal and snapped out of it after looking at her partner Travis Browne as she felt the need to have babies with him. Strickland slammed 'Rowdy' for using the delicate issue of suicide to project herself as someone who's overcome that. The 31-year-old said on his Instagram:

"Suicidal thoughts, for the people who have it, it's even f***ing worse. You fixate on it, you dwell on it. You start thinking about how you're gonna do it. You start thinking about where you're gonna do it. You start think about how you're people are gonna take it. You really fantasize about it and it's f***ing miserable."

The top-ranked middleweight added:

"It's not a fleeting thought because you lost a fight. And I hate Ronda Rousey because she used something so f***ed up and serious as a 'But I overcame it' strong moment. Which it's f***ing not."

Strickland also slammed the Netflix show 13 Reasons Why for portraying suicide as something "cool." The polarizing star also voiced his dislike of Rousey during a previous interview with Brendan Schaub, who once dated 'Rowdy'.

Ronda Rousey talks about her loss to Holly Holm

Ronda Rousey had an unblemished 12-0 professional record going into her UFC 193 clash against Holly Holm in 2015. The inaugural women's bantamweight champion had six UFC title defenses to her name and was touted as the promotion's second-biggest star behind Conor McGregor.

However, Rousey's dream run ended with a shocking KO loss to Holm, considered one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. Following her loss, 'Rowdy' went on The Ellen DeGeneres show and stated that she had suicidal thoughts in the medical room. The former UFC women's bantamweight champion said:

“And I was literally sitting there and thinking about killing myself, and that exact second I’m like, ‘I’m nothing. What do I do anymore? And no one gives a [expletive] about me anymore without this... I looked up and I saw my man Travis was standing up there and I looked up at him and I was like, ‘I need to have his babies. I need to stay alive.'"

