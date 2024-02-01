"She wants to retire" - Larissa Pacheco reacts to Cris Cyborg's request for UFC 300 rematch with Amanda Nunes

Dana White took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the signing of Kayla Harrison to the UFC, adding that she will make her debut at UFC 300 against Holly Holm.

Cris Cyborg, who many believed would end up facing Kayla Harrison at some point, took to the comments section of that post and requested Dana White to book Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes 2 for the Apr. 13 card.

She wrote:

Dana…I would love to add #CyborgNunes2 onto the @ufc 300 card too"

Cyborg also reflected on her encounter with Nunes, which she lost via knockout in the first round. In an older post, she wrote:

"5 years goes so fast. This fight made me a better woman and a better fighter.Sometimes to be YOUR best YOU have to lose. 14 years undefeated. 1 minute car crash. 5 years undefeated since Fans and the sport deserved #CyborgNunes2 Let’s give em #CyborgHarrison next!"

PFL featherweight champion Larissa Pacheco recently spoke in an episode of MMA Fighting's Portuguese-language podcast and reacted to Cyborg's request to fight Nunes.

After Kayla Harrison's signing with the UFC and PFL's acquisition of Bellator, many expected Cyborg to take on Pacheco next.

Pacheco said [translated from Brazilian Portuguese):

"[Cyborg] wants to retire, that’s a fact"

Check out Larissa Pacheco's interview here:

Report suggests UFC 300 will feature change to existing weight classes with McGregor vs. Chandler as the main event

A report recently emerged that claims the UFC is looking to reorganize some of its weight classes by using UFC 300 as the platform to inaugrate a 165-pound division. The rumor also suggests that Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are set to compete for the inaugral strap.

According to The Punch Report, the historic card, which goes down on April 13, will see the dismantling of the 170-pound weight class, which will be replaced by a new 165-pound division.

The page wrote:

"BREAKING: According to sources, UFC 300 will feature a major announcement from Dana White about changes to the men's weight divisions. New weight classes at 165 and 175 pounds will be introduced, and the 170-pound division will be discontinued. The main event will be McGregor vs. Chandler, competing for the 165-pound title. #UFC300"

It's worth noting that the report hasn't been corroborated by any renowned and reliable sources online.