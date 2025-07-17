"She went down really badly" - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues knew instantly after first knockdown that she had the win in the bag

Reigning ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil knew she had the win in the bag after scoring the first knockdown against Swedish challenger Johanna Persson at ONE Fight Night 33 last weekend.

Ad

The 26-year-old defending 'mom-champ' successfully retained her title against the Swede at Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium last Friday night in U.S. primetime.

Rodrigues showcased her finishing instincts when she found her opening in the third round of the highly anticipated main event.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Addressing the media at the official ONE Fight Night 33 Post-Fight Interviews, Rodrigues explained how she knew the end was near:

"Yeah, we knew because she went down really badly, and she started to walk back after the knockdown. So we knew we just needed to pick the shots and finish the fight."

ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video streamed live in U.S. primetime on Friday, July 11 from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues admits she was caught off guard by Johanna Persson's activity: "She punched a lot"

Although she emerged victorious once again, turning in another epic finish at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video last weekend, atomweight queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says Johanna Persson was more than a game challenger due to her volume striking.

Ad

She told ONE Championship:

"Just her pressure. We knew she was going to put on the pressure, but we didn’t think she was going to put in a lot of hands also. She punched a lot."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atilano Diaz Atilano Diaz is an experienced combat sports journalist, having covered both boxing and mixed martial arts for over a decade. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.