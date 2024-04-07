"She went for the spear, didn't she?" - Fans in splits as 'Judo champion' crashes into the cage and knocks herself out

A WMMA bout between an obese judo champion and a much smaller opponent has gone viral on social media. However, the fight itself deserves scrutiny. The matchup took place in Red Face, a Czech MMA promotion that specializes in bizarre gimmick fights, like two-on-one bouts.

This time, a woman with a larger physique, known as Princezna Droběnka Kotlárová faced a far slimmer foe, an actress known as Regina Labajová. By contrast, Koltárová describes herself as a judoka and capoeira champion on her Instagram bio, though her credentials remain unverified.

Check out Princezna Droběnka Kotlárová TKO'ing herself against Regina Labajová:

Her bout with Labajová ended comically but appeared to have been little more than a gig or parody, as she stormed forward, only for Labajová to sidestep away, causing Kotlárová to crash into the chain-linked fence, TKO'ing herself.

Naturally, this drew the attention of fans online, who were in disbelief over the entire show. One fan openly questioned Kotlárová's martial arts background.

"How is she a judo champion?"

Others poked fun at her weight.

"Gravity was her most formidable opponent"

Another fan, however, mocked her for charging forward, as if attempting to tackle Labajová like 'the spear' move used by several pro-wrestlers.

"She went for the spear, didn't she?"

More comments, however, were directed at her weight.

"Miss spelled sumo champion"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to the bout's bizarre finish

Despite the nature of the bout, there have been several successful judoka who have competed in MMA, some of whom were even Olympic champions. The same, however, cannot be said for Kotlárová, who is unlikely to be an actual martial artist or a capoeira practitioner.

Who has used judo to great success in MMA?

There is, nor has there ever been, a judoka more successful with their transition to MMA than the legendary Ronda Rousey. As the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in judo, she entered mixed martial arts to a fair amount of hype, before launching herself to the stratosphere of superstardom.

She became one of the greatest UFC women's champions of all time, capturing the title in the women's 135-pound division, where she ruled with an iron fist for two years. Her dominance was unprecedented and has landed her a spot in the UFC Hall of Fame.

