Ranking the 5 best Spears in WWE today

The Spear is one of the most devastating finishers in WWE today. Popularised by Goldberg during Monday Night Wars, the move is a visual treat. The devastating offense is a believable finisher owing to its high intensity.

Different performers have put various twists on the move, executing it with different levels of speed, impact, and grace to varying results.

Several superstars in the promotion have used the Spear throughout history to great effect. The list includes Edge, Batista, and Rhyno, among others. Three of the four top singles Champions at the turn of 2022 had the move in their arsenal. The four main roster competitors that currently use the move as a finisher have won 23 World Championships between them in the promotion.

It is difficult to gauge which spear is best, since it is performed in different situations with varying goals. However, it cannot be argued that some spears have brought about more success than others.

Without further ado, let's attempt to rank the five best spears performed by current WWE Superstars. Please don't be shy to let us know your preferences in the comments below.

#5: Former WWE Champion Big E's middle rope spear is a thing of beauty

The only Spear on this list that is not a finisher. Few moves get a crowd excited like Big E's middle rope Spear. The New Day powerhouse sets up his opponents on the apron before hitting the ropes on the opposite side of the ring. He then charges across the ring with impressive speed before making impact, after which both opponents hit the ringside floor.

While impressive, this move is not higher on the list because it hurts its performer almost as much as their target. The fact that it is not a finisher despite its impact also hurts its credibility.

With a few tweaks, Big E's version of the move could potentially shoot to the top of this list.

