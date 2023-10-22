"Shin to the dome, son" - Watch Joe Rogan's live reaction to Islam Makhachev finishing Alexander Volkanovski with a head kick 

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan’s iconic reactions have been an inseparable part of the UFC experience over the last couple of decades. The former Fear Factor host was not a part of the UFC broadcast team for the recently concluded UFC 294 event but watched it on the Fight Companion broadcast.

Joe Rogan was stunned and shocked to watch UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev finish Alexander Volkanovki via head kick in the first round. He appreciated Makhachev for all the new tools he added to the game as well and said:

“It was amazing. Shin to the dome, son! Opened up a cut. It was perfect… Wow! Islam, man! He showed a bunch of new sh**... That front kick he was throwing to the body and then the he threw the same kick to the head…!”

Watch Joe Rogan’s reaction from the 2:50 mark of the video below:

Alexander Volkanovski stepped up to rematch Islam Makhachev on 12 days’ notice after the latter’s original opponent, Charles Olveira, was forced out of the contest due to a gruesome eyebrow injury.

Most experts predicted Makhachev to gain an upper hand in the later rounds with superior preparation and cardio. However, the Dagestani fighter figured out a way to exploit Volkanovski’s ever-present vulnerability to head kicks and finished the fight in the first round.

The fight put a decisive end to the competitive rivalry between the duo and halted Volkanovski’s march towards the goal of becoming a two-division champion.