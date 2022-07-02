"I'm willing to fully support this new challenge" - Shinya Aoki backs ONE Championship’s submission grappling expansion

Decorated grappler and Asian mixed martial arts legend Shinya Aoki has been an integral part of ONE Championship’s move to bring submission grappling to their global stage. In May 2017, Aoki competed against Garry Tonon in the promotion’s first-ever submission grappling bout at ONE: Dynasty of Heroes.

Aoki helped the promotion once again test the submission grappling waters at ONE: Kings of Courage in January 2018 when he faced Dagestani grappler Marat Gafurov. ‘Tobikan Judan’ scored a rear-naked choke submission with less than three minutes to go in the 15-minute contest.

Submission grappling was absent from the promotion until this year when ONE brought out the big guns, including Shinya Aoki, for its 10th-anniversary event, ONE X, in March. ONE Championship icons Tonon and Reinier de Ridder have joined a new class of grappling talents which includes Danielle Kelly, Mikey Musumeci, and the Ruotolo brothers, to bring submission grappling to the forefront.

In a Sportskeeda MMA exclusive, Shinya Aoki discussed ONE Championship’s dedication to bringing submission grappling to the ONE circle, giving the promotion his full support.

“Grappling is a discipline which not many organizations are successful with. I really like how ONE Championship is now focusing more on bringing world-class grappling to the global stage, and I’m willing to fully support this new challenge. Also, as a fighter, it makes me happy to see Chatri Sityodtong’s love for martial arts.”

Shinya Aoki eyes MMA bout against the returning ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt

Previously scheduled to square off at ONE on TNT 4 in April 2021, Shinya Aoki and Sage Northcutt have been eager to go at it in the ONE circle.

Unfortunately, their first bout was canceled as Northcutt was still dealing with the long-term effects of COVID-19. More than a year later, Northcutt is on the cusp of a return and he has a bout with Aoki in his sights.

On Twitter, Northcutt called out ‘Tobikan Judan’ and suggested a pairing for ONE’s July or August offerings.

“Hey Shinya @a_ok_i , I was told you were going to be my opponent on One championship’s July or August card if you didn’t get injured in your grappling match. Why won’t you fight me on the July or August Amazon Card.. What’s the problem?”

It didn’t take long for Aoki to respond, letting Northcutt know he was more than willing to oblige and had some fun with the photogenic American fighter in the process. In the translated tweet, Aoki said:

“I'll sign you right away, so please give me a match agreement. Don't worry because I'll give up.”

With both athletes seemingly willing to sign on the dotted line, it appears to be just a matter of time before the two finally clash in the ONE circle.

