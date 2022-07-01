Watch: BJJ sensation Danielle Kelly demonstrates a smooth omoplata reroll transition

ONE Championship's BJJ sensation Danielle Kelly is as slick of a grappler as they come. You don't get to become one of the most feared female grapplers in the world without being solid with your technique and finishing ability.

This is why the 26-year-old phenom has racked up multiple submission wins over high-level grapplers in her career.

In a recent Instagram post, Kelly showed how to finish an omoplata shoulder-lock submission once the opponent tries to counter it. Omoplata is one of the most excruciating submissions but also one of the hardest to pull off.

One of the most common ways to counter this is to simply do a front roll to alleviate the pressure.

Kelly, however, has a really effective way to counter the counter.

"Omaplata reroll transition. A fun drill to try when you have someone very good at rolling/escaping especially bigger people. Work on those shoulder rolls ;)"

Check out the Instagram post below:

The key to Kelly's ingenious finish is how her left arm is wrapped around her partner's hip. That way, when the person rolls forward, Kelly's just following him, like she's glued. It's quite simple but highly effective.

ONE Championship's grappling star Danielle Kelly once thought about quitting grappling

Danielle Kelly, one of the most successful grapplers today, was once at a point where she was contemplating quitting the sport. Looking at the enormous success she's had in her career so far, you'd be surprised if she ever thought of quitting.

After making her ONE Championship debut at ONE X in a marvelous showing against MMA veteran Mei Yamaguchi, Danielle Kelly took to her Instagram to ruminate about her journey:

"my face explains how I was feeling walking into the @onechampionship stage. at a point in my life I had nothing when I lost my mom 5 years ago, and I thought I was quitting jiu jitsu all together. I can’t imagine where I would have been if I made that decision. I worked endlessly everyday, the cries, losses were all worth it when this walk was made. Many more to come, and now they’re streaming on @primevideo for US. It feels cool being on the screen in Times Square 😉🤗💪🏼"

Danielle Kelly resonates with her legion of fans. It's not just about her amazing skills and charming demeanor, it's also about her sense of humanity. She's not shy about admitting that she can fall and be in shambles like the rest of us.

The 26-year-old has inspired her fans to believe that you don't have to be a world champion to be great , you just have to be able to overcome the hurdles in front of you. No matter how big or small.

