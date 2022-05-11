Shinya Aoki offers a glimpse of his training methods ahead of Kade Ruotolo grappling match at ONE 157

Shinya Aoki is gearing up for his grappling match against jiu-jitsu star Kade Ruotolo at ONE 157. The former ONE lightweight champion recently offered a glimpse into his preparations for his upcoming match.

Aoki is a legend in the ONE circle as he has been with the organization since way back in 2012. Before even stepping foot inside the cage, Aoki was a veteran of Strikeforce, Bellator and RIZIN. He is also a submission specialist through and through, with 31 of his 47 wins coming by way of tap-out.

This sets up a great grappling match against one of the Ruotolo twins, Kade Ruoloto. Kade Ruotolo is one of the rising stars in the world of Brazilian jiu-jitsu and he sports a 17-2 record. The Ruoloto brothers gained fame as they came up the ranks as little kids and are now signed to one of the biggest organizations in the world.

Shinya Aoki's parallel pro-wrestling career

Shinya Aoki is a man with many talents. Not only is he one of the best fighters in ONE Championship's lightweight division, but he is also a professional wrestler for DDT Pro-Wrestling, a Japanese wrestling organization.

Aoki has not only captured gold in MMA but has also captured gold on three separate occasions as the 3-time DDT Extreme Champion. His star power is felt all over the Asian combat circuit as his fanbase stretches across the entire continent for what he has accomplished during his time in combat sports and professional wrestling.

Fans will come to see him put on a show, whether it be by punching someone in the face, choking them out, throwing someone through a table or over the top ropes. His personality and his fighting style are what draws people into watching him compete.

Whether it be MMA, submission grappling or professional wrestling, there is one thing that is for certain – people come to see him compete and put on a show for the fans. He is one of the most entertaining competitors that ONE has to offer and you can watch him at ONE 157, live on May 20th.

