Shinya Aoki reflects on "incredible" run in ONE Championship after sub-minute triumph of Eduard Folayang at ONE 172

Former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki reasserted his mastery against longtime rival Eduard Folayang in their fourth meeting at ONE 172 last Sunday inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Aoki made quick work of Folayang with a 53-second armbar submission victory to collect his third win against the Filipino MMA legend and his 15th triumph under the world's largest martial arts organization.

During his post-fight interview inside the ring, the Japanese icon reflected on his career in the promotion, particularly the past 10 years, saying that it was an outstanding experience for him:

"For the past 10 years in ONE Championship, it's been an incredible experience and I've worked really hard."

Prior to this latest win over 'The Landslide', 'Tobikan Judan' had defeated him in March 2019 at ONE: A New Era and in April 2021 at ONE on TNT IV.

Aside from becoming a two-time world MMA champion, the 41-year-old's illustrious career in ONE Championship has seen him compete in submission grappling matches and superfights in ONE Championship, particularly against the likes of Garry Tonon, Ben Askren, Marat Gafurov, Kade Ruotolo, and Mikey Musumeci.

Shinya Aoki hints at possible retirement after victory against Eduard Folayang at ONE 172

During the same in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson, the Evolve MMA-affiliated athlete has hinted at a possible retirement from the sport because he took off the gloves right after the match and once his name was announced as the winner.

If that was Aoki's last match in his professional career, then he would go out on top and in style. He has accumulated a total of 49 wins, with 36 finishes and 11 losses since his pro debut in November 2003.

Furthermore, Aoki will go down as one of the best submission specialists that the sport has witnessed.

Fans can rewatch all the action from the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com.

