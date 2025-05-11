Natalia Silva cruised to a unanimous decision victory against former flyweight champion Alexa Grasso at UFC 315 in Montreal, Canada, and fight fans appear to have divided opinions about the performance from of fighters.
Silva remains undefeated in the UFC (7-0) and has surged her way into the flyweight title mix. On the other hand, Grasso was coming off a defeat in her trilogy bout against Valentina Shevchenko and will have to go back to the drawing board and earn her way back to the title, after picking up a loss at UFC 315.
The fight was a stand-up battle, with the Brazilian outclassing Grasso, outstriking her 65-45 across the three rounds. She ended up unanimously winning all the rounds on the judges' scorecards (27-30). However, her fighting style did not sit well with some fight fans, who took to social media to criticize her performance.
Check out the post below:
The post sparked mixed reactions from fight fans on the platform. One fan commented:
"Mate, I don't want to sound [like] a hater but this sh*t is boring af."
Others commented:
"Grasso easily won rounds 2 and 3! Another robbery!"
"Most exciting fighter in women's MMA."
"30-27 easy win for Silva. Wasn't really close."
"Silva's style is not very fan-friendly. Wonder if she can run for 5 rounds."
Check out more fan reactions below: