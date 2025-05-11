Natalia Silva cruised to a unanimous decision victory against former flyweight champion Alexa Grasso at UFC 315 in Montreal, Canada, and fight fans appear to have divided opinions about the performance from of fighters.

Ad

Silva remains undefeated in the UFC (7-0) and has surged her way into the flyweight title mix. On the other hand, Grasso was coming off a defeat in her trilogy bout against Valentina Shevchenko and will have to go back to the drawing board and earn her way back to the title, after picking up a loss at UFC 315.

The fight was a stand-up battle, with the Brazilian outclassing Grasso, outstriking her 65-45 across the three rounds. She ended up unanimously winning all the rounds on the judges' scorecards (27-30). However, her fighting style did not sit well with some fight fans, who took to social media to criticize her performance.

Ad

Trending

Check out the post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

The post sparked mixed reactions from fight fans on the platform. One fan commented:

"Mate, I don't want to sound [like] a hater but this sh*t is boring af."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others commented:

"Grasso easily won rounds 2 and 3! Another robbery!"

"Most exciting fighter in women's MMA."

"30-27 easy win for Silva. Wasn't really close."

"Silva's style is not very fan-friendly. Wonder if she can run for 5 rounds."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @SpinninBackfist on X]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.