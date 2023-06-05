Legendary Brazilian jiu-jitsu martial artist Gordon Ryan is considered by some to be the best submission grappler of all time. His recent body transformation has prompted fans to argue about the reason behind it after a journalist cited COVID-19 as the primary cause.

Chris Turnbull took to Twitter to talk about Gordon Ryan's extreme transformation from his ripped body and questioned if a mere strep throat could be the reason behind it.

He fixated on Ryan's apparent denial of COVID-19 and mentioned the various instances that the fighter lost weight while suffering from the viral disease.

Chris Turnbull @EnemyInAState



reddit.com/r/Damnthatsint… Brazillian Ju Jitsu (whatever that is) champion Gordon Ryan: before and after 'strep throat': put in hospital again recently due to 'strep' after having confirmed covid in 2020 that 'made him lose 15lbs' in weight: he's also a Covid denier lol Brazillian Ju Jitsu (whatever that is) champion Gordon Ryan: before and after 'strep throat': put in hospital again recently due to 'strep' after having confirmed covid in 2020 that 'made him lose 15lbs' in weight: he's also a Covid denier lolreddit.com/r/Damnthatsint…

Chris Turnbull @EnemyInAState



youtube.com/watch?v=dBnaH8… This is from 2020 when he caught Covid and couldn't cover it up: the usual GBD bullshit about it being like flu etc, while he described losing and immense amount of weight and total loss of taste and smell (that's the brain damage for you) This is from 2020 when he caught Covid and couldn't cover it up: the usual GBD bullshit about it being like flu etc, while he described losing and immense amount of weight and total loss of taste and smell (that's the brain damage for you)youtube.com/watch?v=dBnaH8…

"Covid wastage is a well-known effect of the virus to the extent that it's even listed as an LC symptom"

Chris Turnbull @EnemyInAState

nhsinform.scot/long-term-effe… Covid wastage is a well-known effect of the virus to the extent that it's even listed as an LC symptom on the NHS website: Covid wastage is a well-known effect of the virus to the extent that it's even listed as an LC symptom on the NHS website:nhsinform.scot/long-term-effe… https://t.co/9lx4U6pmKL

Fans pointed out the visible withdrawal symptoms of alleged steroid use from Ryan and also accused Turnbull of not doing his research:

"His 'before' physique is clearly someone on steroids. The hospitalisations for <whatever> won't have helped, but the muscle loss is radical. He's off his 'roids."

Chris Burns @ChrisGBurns won't have helped, but the muscle loss is radical. He's off his 'roids. @EnemyInAState His "before" physique is clearly someone on steroids. The hospitalisations for @EnemyInAState His "before" physique is clearly someone on steroids. The hospitalisations for <whatever> won't have helped, but the muscle loss is radical. He's off his 'roids.

"He just stopped taking the roids Chris, that's why he got a lot smaller..."

0minus_Prime @0minus_Prime @EnemyInAState He just stopped taking the roids Chris, that's why he got a lot smaller...🤣🤣🤣🤡🤡🤡 @EnemyInAState He just stopped taking the roids Chris, that's why he got a lot smaller...🤣🤣🤣🤡🤡🤡

"Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is ridden with roiders. How about doing your due diligence before going on a pro-Pfizer tirade?"

KubrickGPT @f___theWEF @EnemyInAState Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is ridden with roiders. How about doing your due diligence before going on a pro-Pfizer tirade? @EnemyInAState Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is ridden with roiders. How about doing your due diligence before going on a pro-Pfizer tirade?

"He also presumably stop taking the 'enhancements'"

Other fans presented various scientific explanations of how COVID-19 could tie up with his transformation:

"I know that many people who have gotten c0v1d looks much older, looks more tired, more muscle loss etc. Confirmed by anecdotes on here... Confirmed through news as well - more brain fog, more fatigue."

jas friedman @ [email protected] @FriedmanJas @EnemyInAState I know that many people who have gotten c0v1d looks much older, looks more tired, more muscle loss etc. Confirmed by anecdotes on here, twitter, on FB etc. Confirmed through news as well - more brain fog, more fatigue. @EnemyInAState I know that many people who have gotten c0v1d looks much older, looks more tired, more muscle loss etc. Confirmed by anecdotes on here, twitter, on FB etc. Confirmed through news as well - more brain fog, more fatigue.

"[microbe emoji] denier who’s living that [microbe emoji] life. "

"Sure aged him. Like 20 years"

"Looks like 'on cycle' to 'off cycle' to me. This is why bodybuilders get addicted to steroids."

M @missylyn19 @EnemyInAState Looks like “on cycle” to “off cycle” to me. This is why bodybuilders get addicted to steroids. @EnemyInAState Looks like “on cycle” to “off cycle” to me. This is why bodybuilders get addicted to steroids.

AnneF @AnneFroment @EnemyInAState how many covid injections did he have? @EnemyInAState how many covid injections did he have?

Protonic Storm @ProtonicStorm @EnemyInAState One could say going from a muscle bound hulk to a non muscle bound non hulk wiped the smile off his face, covid destroys muscle and fat. As for ju jitsu it's like judo but less throwing more groundwork. @EnemyInAState One could say going from a muscle bound hulk to a non muscle bound non hulk wiped the smile off his face, covid destroys muscle and fat. As for ju jitsu it's like judo but less throwing more groundwork.

Abster @Abster_1983 @EnemyInAState We had a cluster of really sick Covid patients on ITU, who were bodybuilders, back in 2020. There was no confirmation they'd taken anabolic steroids but, it was thought that may have been the reason they got so sick. One lost his legs to tissue necrosis. 1/2 @EnemyInAState We had a cluster of really sick Covid patients on ITU, who were bodybuilders, back in 2020. There was no confirmation they'd taken anabolic steroids but, it was thought that may have been the reason they got so sick. One lost his legs to tissue necrosis. 1/2

Melpomene @MelpomeneMel @EnemyInAState I read an article about him earlier... major GI issues prior to this round of resistant strep. I'm sure all the steroids he takes don't help any of this. @EnemyInAState I read an article about him earlier... major GI issues prior to this round of resistant strep. I'm sure all the steroids he takes don't help any of this.

Gordon Ryan illness: Gordon Ryan responds to 'More Plates More Dates' calling out his use of steroids

Gordon Ryan has not taken kindly to the criticism surrounding his illness and subsequent radical transformation.

YouTuber Derek, who goes by the name 'More Plates More Dates', made a video on Ryan's situation and warned against the misuse of steroids.

Check out his YouTube video below:

The five-time ADCC World Championship gold medalist hit back at Derek with an Instagram post of a screenshot of the YouTuber's video:

"Would you look at that- you're all f*****ĝ ŕ******ď."

Ryan clearly does not appreciate any criticism regarding his body transformation

Check out his post on Instagram below:

Poll : 0 votes