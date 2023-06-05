Legendary Brazilian jiu-jitsu martial artist Gordon Ryan is considered by some to be the best submission grappler of all time. His recent body transformation has prompted fans to argue about the reason behind it after a journalist cited COVID-19 as the primary cause.
Chris Turnbull took to Twitter to talk about Gordon Ryan's extreme transformation from his ripped body and questioned if a mere strep throat could be the reason behind it.
He fixated on Ryan's apparent denial of COVID-19 and mentioned the various instances that the fighter lost weight while suffering from the viral disease.
"Covid wastage is a well-known effect of the virus to the extent that it's even listed as an LC symptom"
Fans pointed out the visible withdrawal symptoms of alleged steroid use from Ryan and also accused Turnbull of not doing his research:
"His 'before' physique is clearly someone on steroids. The hospitalisations for <whatever> won't have helped, but the muscle loss is radical. He's off his 'roids."
"He just stopped taking the roids Chris, that's why he got a lot smaller..."
"Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is ridden with roiders. How about doing your due diligence before going on a pro-Pfizer tirade?"
"He also presumably stop taking the 'enhancements'"
Other fans presented various scientific explanations of how COVID-19 could tie up with his transformation:
"I know that many people who have gotten c0v1d looks much older, looks more tired, more muscle loss etc. Confirmed by anecdotes on here... Confirmed through news as well - more brain fog, more fatigue."
"[microbe emoji] denier who’s living that [microbe emoji] life. "
"Sure aged him. Like 20 years"
"Looks like 'on cycle' to 'off cycle' to me. This is why bodybuilders get addicted to steroids."
Gordon Ryan illness: Gordon Ryan responds to 'More Plates More Dates' calling out his use of steroids
Gordon Ryan has not taken kindly to the criticism surrounding his illness and subsequent radical transformation.
YouTuber Derek, who goes by the name 'More Plates More Dates', made a video on Ryan's situation and warned against the misuse of steroids.
Check out his YouTube video below:
The five-time ADCC World Championship gold medalist hit back at Derek with an Instagram post of a screenshot of the YouTuber's video:
"Would you look at that- you're all f*****ĝ ŕ******ď."
Ryan clearly does not appreciate any criticism regarding his body transformation
Check out his post on Instagram below: