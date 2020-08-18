Shogun Rua vs Paul Craig rematch reportedly booked for UFC 255

A Light Heavyweight rematch between veteran fighter Shogun Rua and Paul Craig has reportedly been booked for the upcoming UFC 255 pay-per-view, which is scheduled for November 21.

According to an initial report from ESPN's Ariel Helwani, the rematch between the two Light Heavyweights is expected to take place in a few months' time as part of UFC 255, which takes place at a location yet to be determined.

Here is the fight confirmation from Ariel Helwani:

Shogun Rua vs. Paul Craig 2 is booked for UFC 255 on Nov. 21, sources say. No location yet.



The light heavyweights fought to a split draw last November. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 18, 2020

UFC 255 is expected to headline by two Flyweight Title fights, as Deiveson Figueiredo is expected to make his first title defense against Cody Garbrandt, who is set to drop down from Bantamweight to Flyweight to challenge the Brazilian sensation.

The other title fight will feature the dominant Valentina Shevchenko defending her belt against Jennifer Maia. 'Bullet' Valentina has been unstoppable as champion, whereas Maia recently secured a huge win over the original title contender Joanne Calderwood.

Shogun Rua vs Paul Craig set for UFC 255

Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua and Paul Craig initially met at UFC on ESPN+ 22 in November of 2019, in a fight that ended via split draw. The judges scored the bout 29-28 Shogun, 29-28 Craig, and 28-28 for a split draw, and ever since then, fans have been vocal of an immediate rematch between the pair.

However, instead of booking an immediate rematch, the UFC decided to book Rua in a trilogy against fight Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, which the former won on Fight Island.

Advertisement

Paul Craig, on the other hand, also fought at Abu Dhabi when he ended up beating Gadzhimurad Antigulov by first-round submission. And after their respective fights on Fight Island, Shogun Rua had asked for a rematch against Craig and the UFC has finally granted him his wish.

When is UFC 255?

As aforementioned, the UFC 255 pay-per-view will take place on the 21st of November, 2020 at a location yet to be decided. And the card for the event is shaping up to be solid one.