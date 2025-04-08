"Shoot to kill" - Nico Carrillo admits he had a very simple and straightforward plan to destroy Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night 30

Following his spectacular second-round knockout finish of Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 30 on April 4, Scottish striking sensation Nico Carrillo was asked during the post-fight interview about his strategy against the Thai star.

Carrillo said that his fight plan was plain and simple - be like a hitman and shoot his opponent at will, as he proclaimed:

"Shoot to kill. And that was all."

'King of the North' picked up his fifth victory under the world's largest martial arts organization since his arrival in the promotion two years ago. This also marked his successful debut in the featherweight Muay Thai division.

Furthermore, Carrillo was able to maintain his fantastic finish rate at 100% and shrugged off his previous defeat.

Before moving up in weight, Carrillo left a devastating trail in the bantamweight division and accumulated a 4-1 win-loss record, which included victories against the likes of Muangthai PK Saenchai, Nong-O Hama, and Saemapetch Fairtex.

Nico Carrillo felt relieved after beating Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night 30 and returned to the win column

The Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy representative revealed during his in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson that he was very happy about getting the victory against Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night 30 because he made a return to the win column.

According to the 26-year-old star, he needed that victory to feel at peace with himself after that gut-wrenching first-round TKO loss to Nabil Anane last January 2025 at ONE 170, as he stated:

"And as cheesy as it sounds, I had to go feel a little bit of chaos and all that now to feel at peace. And now that I'm back in the winning column, I'm just totally at peace with myself, and life can resume for me."

