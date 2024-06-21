“Shooting to kill” - Nico Carrillo works on his fight-ender sequences with coach JP Gallacher ahead of ONE Fight Night 23

Nico Carrillo is turning on the jets in preparation for what could be his shot to the throne.

The Scottish brawler has been putting in the hard work ahead of his pivotal matchup against Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Carrillo's coach JP Gallacher showed 'King of the North' drilling what could be the fight-ending flurry that would put Saemapetch out in Bangkok.

Gallacher posted on Instagram:

"Finisher today. On repeat 🔁 Shooting to kill. 🔥💣. @nicocarrillo_kotn is in the absolute condition of his life for the next one. See you July 6th [local time] at Lumpinee Stadium @onechampionship."

Nico Carrillo is the number one-ranked contender in the bantamweight Muay Thai division.

A win over Saemapetch, who's ranked number four in the weight class, could propel him to a shot at the division's ruler Jonathan Haggerty.

Carrillo is a perfect 3-0 in ONE Championship, with all three of his wins coming via knockout, and is coming off a stunning knockout win over former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and Thai legend Nong-O Hama.

Haggerty, meanwhile, will defend the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Superlek Kiatmoo9, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, at ONE 168: Denver on September 6 at Ball Arena.

ONE Fight Night 23 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Jonathan Haggerty says Nico Carrillo should challenge him next for bantamweight Muay Thai throne

Jonathan Haggerty believes Nico Carrillo is set for a world title shot if the Scottish knockout gets things done at ONE Fight Night 23.

'The General' said in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA that Carrillo has every right to challenge for the bantamweight Muay Thai throne if he gets past Saemapetch in Bangkok.

The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion said:

"He's done what he had to do and now it's his time. He's number one. We'd see how he gets on with Saemapetch, which I think he's going to win. Then, that's it. It's game on. We'd see who's running around in the ring."

Watch Haggerty's entire interview below: