"Short notice title fights are risky business" - Aljamain Sterling reacts to Arman Tsarukyan clapping back at Islam Makhachev

Aljamain Sterling firmly believes that the future of the lightweight division will be an exciting escapade.

Shortly after Islam Makhachev was announced to headline UFC 302 against Dustin Poirier, the champion made a point to call out Arman Tsarukyan for rejecting the chance to fight him at the event. Tsarukyan was reportedly offered the fight with Makhachev but turned down the opportunity after beating Charles Oliveira on UFC 300 due to the short-notice nature of the matchup.

In response to Makhachev claiming he 'knew' Tsarukyan would not have accepted the fight, 'Ahalkalakets' clapped back at the Dagestani, claiming the champion only wanted to fight him on short notice and not give him a full camp.

Sterling, the former UFC bantamweight champion, gave his thoughts on the matter on Instagram, pointing out the "risky business" of short-notice title fights. Sterling commented:

"Short-notice title fights are risky business. I think [Tsarukyan is] making the right move. I rather see them at their best, with full camps, IF Dustin doesn't score the upset in June. Exciting times!"

Aljamain Sterling's response to Arman Tsarykyan and Islam Makhachev's exchange

Makhachev is heavily favored to retain his belt at UFC 302 against fan-favorite Poirier. As the UFC's current no. 1 pound-for-pound fighter, Makhachev is currently on a 13-fight win streak that included a Fight of the Night win over Tsarukyan in 2019.

As the Armenian referenced in his response, the first fight between the two wrestlers was accepted by Tsarukyan on short notice in his UFC debut.

Who has Arman Tsarukyan beaten in the UFC?

Since losing to current champion Islam Makhachev in his UFC debut in 2019, Arman Tsarukyan has gone 9-1 and has become the no. 1 ranked lightweight contender in the promotion to set up an eventual rematch.

During his run in the Octagon, Tsarukyan has put together an impressive resume that includes wins over six fighters who spent time in the 155-pound rankings. 'Ahalkalakets' went on a five-fight win streak against Olivier Aubin-Mercier, Davi Ramos, Matt Frevola, Christos Giagos, and Joel Alvarez after his loss to Makhachev to set up his first main event.

Tsarukyan would suffer a setback in a controversial decision loss to Mateusz Gamrot but has not lost since, picking up signature victories over Damir Ismagulov, Joaquim Silva, Beneil Dariush, and Charles Oliveira.

Tsarukyan took Oliveira's place in the rankings at no. 1 with the win on April 13 and set himself up for an undeniable title shot in his next fight, assuming Makhachev can defend his belt at UFC 302.