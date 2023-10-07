"Shot me a text in the last week" - Logan Paul reveals streamer JiDion apologized to him following beef over Jake Paul comments

Social media influencer turned WWE superstar Logan Paul's ongoing beef with YouTuber and streamer JiDion has tided over.

Paul revealed that the American YouTuber texted him an apology after an incident between the two had escalated to the point that it even involved Paul's younger brother, Jake Paul.

Logan Paul also clarified the incident in an interview with Andrew Schulz on Flagrant and explained how he sought privacy with his fiancee, Nina Agdal, at a UFC event, which led to the entire saga with JiDion unraveling.

"There was no beef, dog. JiDion went ape s*** on my brother, I texted him because I'm friends with him and I said 'I think you went a little too far' We were at a UFC event, he was sitting next to us and there was a live streaming camera in our face, I didn't feel like being live streamed, God strike me down, so I very politely asked him - he's my friend, we worked together with Prime - if he didn't mind switching seats with me... Please don't be mad at me, JiDion. This was coming from a nice place, I'm not good at messaging but whatever I said was polite."

Logan Paul promises "worst night of his life" to Dillon Danis

Logan Paul is set to fight Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis, famed for his controversial takes and inactivity as a professional. The two will fight on the Prime card on October 14 in a boxing match.

Danis has gone after Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal, in the build-up to the fight and has repeatedly posted sensitive media. In an interview with TMZ, Paul promised to take his revenge inside the ring.

"I can't imagine after all the talk he's done on X, after all the s*** he said, what it's going to be like to be trapped in a ring with me -- he has made a grave error. And assuming he shows up, October 14 will be the worst night of his life. He's a crybaby, legitimately. He's a coward. He's made this fight entirely about a woman -- he chose to pick a fight with a woman. She fought back. He's whining about it. He's upset. He's making excuses left, right and center." [h/t TMZ]

