“Should candidate for President” - Sean Strickland mocks modern-day Republicans with “Twilight” take, fans react

Sean Strickland does not seem to agree with the Republican party.

While fans have now learned what to expect from the former UFC champion, Strickland expressed his confusion with the respective group, claiming such people have been inconsistent throughout history. 'Tarzan' tweeted another rant on March 4 in what has now become a seemingly daily occurrence.

Strickland claimed he does not understand 'modern-day Republicans' due to their apparent contradicting opinions while referring to the present day as 'the twilight zone.'

Having built a fanbase as an increasingly popular fighter with over 500,000 followers on X, Strickland's fans had a lot to say in reaction to the post.

One went as far as claiming that the middleweight should run for the next United States Presidential election, commenting:

"Like if y'all think Sean should candidate for president"

Strickland did not respond to the sarcastic suggestions of his potential career in politics but many other followers of the fighter voiced their respective opinions in the comments.

Others wrote:

"Republicans are anti-government schools"

"That's why wars happen. Then the winner rules"

"I think modern man is where the problem lies"

"We need the rebellious spirit back we used to have"

View more fan reactions to Sean Strickland's tweet below:

Fans reacting to Sean Strickland on X

Sean Strickland's March 1 tweet hints at the fighter's suggestion of more violence in American society

As a professional fighter, Sean Strickland is often very quick to call others soft or weak in explicit terms. Apparently fed up with American society on March 1, Strickland doubled down on his take with a reference to national history.

Strickland once again referenced 'twilight zone' in the tweet while calling American citizens 'p******' with 'safe places and puppy therapy.'

As usual, Strickland did not mention what spurred the thoughts that caused him to send a controversial message on X but there are few things the fighter can say in 2024 that would surprise any fans due to his reputation.