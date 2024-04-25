“Should be an intense fight” - Fans hyped up for impending world title barnburner between Smilla Sundell and Natalia Diachkova

ONE Championship fans are counting down the days until reigning ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell puts her gold on the line against Natalia Diachkova.

Emanating from Impact Arena in Bangkok on May 3, ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video will deliver another loaded night of action headlined by a title tilt between two of the best female strikers in the art of eight limbs. Sundell, a 19-year-old Swedish phenom, will look to add another successful defense to her resume against a Russian knockout artist who has been bodying opponents since making her ONE debut last year.

"Your tale of the tape for the main event of ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video is HERE. Will Smilla Sundell continue her reign as women's strawweight Muay Thai titleholder, or will Natalia Diachkova take charge of the throne?⁠"

Fans flooded the Instagram comments, sharing their excitement for the impending clash between Sundell and Diachkova, writing:

"This should be an intense fight, both of these ladies hit seriously hard!"

"I don't know who to choose."

"At 19 you still haven’t reached full strength and power. At 29 you have this. Should be good while it lasts, no one has come close to Smilla. Diachkova isn’t too small and has plenty of power."

Smilla Sundell and Natalia Diachkova put their 'O's' on the line in anticipated title clash

When Smilla Sundell and Natalia Diachkova step inside the ring, they will do so with identical undefeated records of 4-0 under the ONE banner. Aside from an impressive showing in a kickboxing bout against Milana Bjelogrlic, 'The Hurricane' carries victories over Aussie standout Diandra Martin, Boxing Works star Jackie Buntan, and current ONE atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

As for Diachkova, the 'Karelian Lynx' has been laying waste to the competition since April 2023, earning first-round knockouts against Dokmaipa Fairtex, Lena Nocker, and Chellina Chirino.

She also holds a unanimous decision win over Hannah Brady. Her string of dominant wins has many fight fans convinced that Diachkova will be the greatest threat to Smilla Sundell's women's strawweight Muay Thai world title reign.

Who leaves The Land of Smiles with the ONE world title wrapped around their waist?

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE Fight Night 22 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 3.