“Should be just as fun as the first one” - Tawanchai expects all hell to break loose in highly-awaited do-over with Superbon

Tawanchai PK Saenchai expects all gloves to be off in his much-awaited rematch with fellow ONE world champion Superbon.

Arguably two of the slickest strikers in 'The Art of Eight Limbs' will square off for the second time in the curtain closer of ONE 170 at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand next week.

This all-out strike fest on Jan. 24, live in Asian Primetime, will be the much-requested sequel to their epic first encounter back in 2023.

At ONE Friday Fights 46, Tawanchai narrowly escaped with a majority decision victory after five action-packed rounds of non-stop Muay Thai mayhem.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the 25-year-old savant confidently said he'll once again defend his featherweight Muay Thai world title.

Still, the PK Saenchai athlete expects to be in the fight of his life, especially now that Superbon got his groove back under Muay Thai rules.

"I really feel excited for this fight. The second fight against Superbon should be just as fun as the first one because Superbon should be more familiar with Muay Thai. And I'm ready," Tawanchai said.

Superbon, who's recently been elevated to undisputed featherweight kickboxing world champion, is coming off a cerebral one-round knockout victory over 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut.

Tawanchai says losing won't be an option in high-stakes war with Superbon

After decimating everybody in his wake early on, Tawanchai had three straight too-close-for-comfort decision wins. These came against Superbon and the no.2 ranked 'Smokin' Jo.

The reigning featherweight Muay Thai world champion, however, understands that there are no easy fights at the highest levels of the sport.

While he won't make the mistake of underestimating his next challenger, Tawanchai made it clear that losing is simply never an option for him. He told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I can't predict this fight. Because this is a fight between fighters of the same level, whose skills are on par. But I still don't want to lose. I absolutely can't lose."

ONE 170 is available via watch.onefc.com

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.