Should Kamaru Usman retire if he loses to Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta? Michael Bisping answers

The entire MMA community will be watching Kamaru Usman when he makes his octagon return in the main event of UFC Atlanta, facing emerging contender Joaquin Buckley in a welterweight contest. The fight night event will take place on June 14 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Given Usman's age and recent octagon outings, many, including UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping, believe the former champion's time in the cage is limited. In a YouTube video posted last week, Bisping analyzed the 37-year-old's chances against Buckley, who is on a six-fight winning streak.

Notably, Usman's last victory occurred at UFC 268 in 2021, during his fifth welterweight title defense against Colby Covington. Since then, 'Nigerian Nightmare' had lost three straight fights. According to Bisping, Usman should call it quits, if he faces another defeat, saying:

''If Kamaru Usman loses this fight, will that be the end of his career? I'm not throwing any shade. I've got nothing but the greatest respect and deep admiration for Kamaru Usman. He's a solid human being, he's an incredible fighter, he's been a great ambassador for this sport. However, 37 years old, hasn't been too active, and then if you lose four in a row, maybe it's time to think about walking away from the sport.''

Bisping added by citing Buckley's mindset ahead of the Usman matchup, saying:

''As I say, I don't say that lightly. He's a great guy, but we know Joaquin Buckely is coming into this one revved up. This is the biggest fight of his career. They always are, by the way. But this one is the big one. This one is the final hurdle, this is the one that gets him a title fight, maybe if he's victorious. He's only 30 years old."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (5:03):

Daniel Cormier backs Kamaru Usman to stay relevant by defeating Joaquin Buckley

Kamaru Usman can change the welterweight landscape, if he manages to prevail over Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta, according to Daniel Cormier.

In a recent episode of Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast, Cormier asserted that Usman can get back into title contention with a potential win aganist Buckley, saying:

''I think it's a really good matchup, and it will show what Kamaru Usman has left...Usman doing what he did should be applauded, but a win over Buckley can propel him forward...he's the biggest name, and if he wins he can then yell, 'Belal Muhammad, Jack Della Maddalena, I want my shot,' especially if Shavkat (Rakhmonov) is still hurt and those guys will listen.''

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (17:54):

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

