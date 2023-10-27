"Should be next for Makhachev" - A NELK bodyguard seemingly submitting Justin Gaethje has fans amazed

The UFC BMF champion Justin Gaethje has been in the news a lot lately, but none of it has been about his next fight.

Most recently, Gaethje, whom many expect to be UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev's next opponent, was seen at a social event this week wrestling a bodyguard. Much to everyone's surprise — including Gaethje — the bodyguard got 'The Highlight' to tap out with a kimura.

The unnamed bodyguard was reportedly associated with the Nelk Boys, a popular YouTube group. It is currently unknown if he has had any previous MMA or jiu-jitsu training experience, though it appeared likely due to his shoulder-locking habits.

Though MMA fans know Gaethje as a hard-hitting knockout machine, the American actually found MMA after an impressive wrestling career at the University of Northern Colorado. In his NCAA Division I wrestling days, Gaethje was named an All-American. Before attending Northern Colorado, he was also the Arizona high school state champion.

Shortly after the clip went viral on Twitter, fan reactions jokingly exclaimed that the Nelk bodyguard should be in line for the next lightweight title shot after 'defeating' the number one contender. Gaethje has yet to offer any reply to the video.

Fan jokes about Gaethje getting passed over for the next title shot stem from his recent public comments in an interview with ESPN. Gaethje told ESPN:

"Who do I fight? There's no one. I don't know what else I need to do."

Despite Gaethje riding a two-fight winning streak, including a knockout win over Dustin Poirier, Dana White mentioned following UFC 294 that the rematch between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira intrigues him the most. Gaethje also seemingly turned down a social media fight offer from Max Holloway, stating that he likes Holloway too much to hit him.

