"Should be permanently banned" - Fans slam UFC 301 judge David Tirelli after Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg scorecards come to light

Alexandre Pantoja emerged victorious in the main event of UFC 301, defeating Steve Erceg via a close decision to retain his flyweight title. However, the victory was overshadowed by contentious scorecards, with one judge's decision sparking outrage among fans.

Pantoja, fighting in his home country of Brazil for the first time in the UFC, displayed his signature style throughout the five-round fight. While his striking remained unrefined, his pressure wrestling and ground control proved effective. Erceg displayed resilience but ultimately fell short against the champion.

While the outcome was in favor of the Brazilian, the official scorecards ignited controversy. Two judges awarded the fight 48-47 to Pantoja, a fair decision considering the close nature of the contest. However, the third judge, David Tirelli, scored the fight a dominant 49-46 in Pantoja's favor, a decision that many believed was a gross miscalculation.

Check out the official scorecard of the Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg fight:

Fans on social media vehemently criticized Tirelli's scorecard. One user demanded Tirelli's permanent removal from judging duties, stating:

"Strip David Tirelli of all judging assignments for the rest of his career. Turning in a 49-46 scorecard in such a high-caliber fight is easily a fireable offense."

Others questioned Tirelli's objectivity, with comments like:

"David Tirelli the biggest pantoja fan on planet earth?"

"David Tirelli should be permanently banned from all UFC events going forward."

"49-46 is craaaazzzyyy"

How much did Alexandre Pantoja earn following UFC 301 title defense?

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja's first main event proved lucrative, with reports suggesting a hefty payday for the Brazilian.

Pantoja emerged victorious in a close decision against Steve Erceg at UFC 301, retaining his title and securing the biggest payout of his career. According to reports, Pantoja earned a base salary of $750,000, making him the highest-paid athlete on the fight card.

This figure excludes his share of the event's pay-per-view (PPV) sales, potentially pushing his total earnings well over $1 million.

This windfall follows a similarly impressive payout for Pantoja's first title defense against Brandon Royval at UFC 296 late last year, where he reportedly earned $1.1 million.