“Should start boxing now” - Tristan Tate recommends that Barron Trump should consider directing his attention toward combat sports

A recent Trump family Christmas photo has set the internet ablaze, not just for it's holiday spirit, but for the unexpected spotlight it has cast on 17-year-old Barron Trump.

Towering over his siblings and relatives in the Mar-a-Lago snapshot, Barron's impressive height has caught the attention of controversial internet figure Tristan Tate, who has seemingly envisioned a future for the young Trump in the arena of combat sports.

Expand Tweet

On his 'X' account, Tate offered a blunt suggestion:

"Baron Trump should start Boxing training ASAP."

Check out Tristan Tate's post below:

Expand Tweet

After Tate's recommendation, fans reacted and wrote:

"No one would stand a chance"

"He could beat all the bidens without training lmao"

"💯 He will be the best boxer ever, i hope he will do boxing training!!"

"Kid is so freaking tall! That reach!"

"He has the physique of a Dutch teenager. Potential for sure 🥊"

Check out the other comments below:

via. comments from Tate's post

Tristan Tate Takes Aim at Ridley Scott's Napoleon

Tristan Tate has ignited a historical debate by taking to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize Ridley Scott's recent biopic Napoleon for alleged inaccuracies in it's depiction of the Battle of Austerlitz.

Scott's film, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the French emperor, has garnered both praise and criticism for its portrayal of Napoleon's rise to power and fall from grace. While the film focuses on Napoleon's personal life and political history, it also features several battle sequences, including the pivotal Battle of Austerlitz.

However, Tate isn't impressed with the cinematic liberties taken in representing the famous clash. He vehemently denounced the film on X, saying:

"Young men have you seen the shitshow that is Ridley Scotts "Napoleon"? Watch this.The battle that was wildly misrepresented in the middle of the movie (on the icy lake) please watch this. 20 minutes. The REAL battle of Austerlitz. The REAL genius of it. https://youtube.com/watch?v=4YZzkWMDfPo"

Check out Tate's tweet below:

Expand Tweet