Should the UFC interim belt be silver? Fans share their take on the debate

The UFC interim belt is a topic that will always have fight fans divided. One of the requests from the fans is to make the belt silver.

The interim belt comes into effect when the champion of a division is unable to defend their title because of an injury or some other reason. The time duration is too short for the champion to be stripped of the belt so the UFC schedules an interim title fight between two of the top contenders in the division and the winner of the belt is guaranteed a title shot.

On the Reddit thread r/UFC, fans are calling for the belt to be silver:

"The interim belt should be silver"

Take a look at the post:

With more than 2000 upvotes, the post saw fight fans rushing in to give their opinions:

"F**k it. It should be f****ng bronze."

Another user commented saying there shouldn't be an interim belt:

"There should be no interim belt."

One user asked fans to be thankful that the promotion does not have as many belts as boxing:

"Just be glad this aint boxing with their regular, franchise, silver belts. I cant keep up lol."

Check out some more reactions below:

Alexander Volkanovski asks the UFC to keep Ilia Topuria for the next title shot

Alexander Volkanovski is currently gearing up to defend his featherweight title against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 early next month. The Australian last fought in February this year in a bid to become a two-division champion but was beaten by Islam Makhachev in a close bout. Ahead of his title defense, he spoke about a potential fight against Ilia Topuria in the future:

"I'm hearing a lot of people mentioning Ilia fighting other guys. I'm like, 'No. Don't do it.' Everyone's raving on about this guy. I've got Yair [Rodriguez] to worry about. I'll worry about that first, because I see him as a much bigger threat than Ilia."

Check out the post by MMA Junkie below:

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Full story: Alexander Volkanovski hopes UFC saves Ilia Topuria for the next title shot.Full story: tinyurl.com/VolkIlia Alexander Volkanovski hopes UFC saves Ilia Topuria for the next title shot. Full story: tinyurl.com/VolkIlia https://t.co/gyR3ZkYp0W

The former pound-for-pound king believes that Yair Rodriguez poses a much bigger threat than Ilia Topuria. Volkanovski has a lot of options when it comes to opponents, with the most sought-after fight being the rematch against Islam Makhachev.

Poll : 0 votes