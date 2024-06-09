"Shouldn’t treat these celebrities as God" - Internet reacts after devoted fan with Mike Tyson tattoo fails to get photo with legendary boxer

Mike Tyson has unsurprisingly received a lot of attention ahead of his boxing return against Jake Paul as one of the biggest stars in the sport's history. However, 'Iron' has not been completely adept at returning the love he has been given.

A recent video surfaced on social media showed Tyson walking through a crowd full of fans showering the former heavyweight with praise. Of them, one particular superfan attempted to get the boxer's attention by showing the tattoo he has on his arm of Tyson's face.

Instead of acknowledging the tattoo, the 57-year-old walked by without even turning his head.

Fans reacted to the video on X with many expressing sympathy for a fan. One commenter said:

"This is proof you shouldn't treat these celebrities as God."

Some believed that Tyson simply did not see the fan while many others assumed that he was on substances that clouded his judgment. Other fans commented:

"Boy was waiting his whole life to show him"

"That hurt to watch NGL"

"Mike probs too high to even realize it's him"

Mike Tyson confirms his fight with Jake Paul is still on

Mike Tyson gave fans concern for his health with the delay of his super fight with Jake Paul but confirmed that the bout is still expected to commence. After announcing the postponement due to Tyson's medical concern, the Most Valuable Promotions announced that the fight was rescheduled for Nov. 15.

The former heavyweight champion re-confirmed the fight was still on by posting a video declaring that he would "knock out Jake Paul."

Per all reports, the fight is still expected to move forward as originally scheduled. The event will still be the first fight ever live-streamed on Netflix from the AT&T Center in Arlington, Texas.